UCLA in Running for Talented 2027 4-Star Guard

UCLA football has had a good month of June in recruiting the 2027 high school class.

After a great month of May with 11 of the 22 committed players announcing their commitments to UCLA, June was a quieter month with just three players announcing their commitment. While there were fewer commits, that doesn't mean it wasn't exciting.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory was predicted to end up in Lincoln and play for Nebraska. In a surprise commitment, Gregory would announce his commitment to the Bruins, as he solidified the wide receiver room.

The Bruins would also have other recruiting wins, including two 3-star offensive tackles in Thurman Lyles and Aidan Ray. Having Lyles and Ray commit to the Bruins adds to the already good class of offensive linemen.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, the Bruins could start the month of July on a high note with another offensive lineman in Gecova Doyal. Doyal has recently announced his commitment date for July 1 during Rivals Summer Signing Day.

Gecova Doyal as a Player

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Doyal is a 4-star offensive guard. Listed at 6-3 and 270 pounds, Doyal is ranked as the 357th player in the 2027 high school class, the 16th offensive guard, and the fourth-ranked player in the state of Washington.

Doyal is a guard who excels in the running game, as he can block up to the second level, using his size and strength to hold the inside. Doyal is also getting better in pass protection along the inside, but in a Bob Chesney style of offense, his run blocking will be key if he were to commit to the Bruins.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Doyal is a highly sought-after recruit, having been considered nationwide. However, he prefers the West Coast and will decide between the Bruins, Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

What a Commitment Would Mean for UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney has done a great job in turning UCLA into a top destination for high school recruits. After having the 63rd-ranked class for 2026, UCLA has jumped up 47 spots to the 12th-ranked recruiting class for 2027, per 247Sports. If he were to commit to the Bruins, they could potentially move up another spot to get back into the top 15.

A commitment would also solidify the offensive line class for the Bruins in 2027. As of now, the Bruins have three offensive guards and two offensive tackles committed, and adding a fourth guard would solidify the position. Chesney could look to add one more tackle to the class. All he would need to finish the rest of the class is to find a QB for Doyal to block for.