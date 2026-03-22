5 Things UCLA Fans Need To Know About UConn

The Bruins were able to make it out of their first-round match in a match that was incredibly sloppy for their standards, and the challenge is only going to get tougher in their next game against the UConn Huskies.

The game-should UCLA be able to get back into the fire-filled mindset that had them upsetting teams before the tournament-will be a battle from the starters to prove they belong in the sweet sixteen.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because of this, there are things that UCLA needs to watch out for during the game and know before it starts.

1. UConn's Seed

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Huskies are a two seed in the tournament, and they are the favorite to reach the final four behind Duke, which is the one seed in UCLA's region.

The Bruins will be the underdog in the match, but that is where they play best, as they can upset UConn just as they have upset MSU and Purdue earlier in the season.

2. UConn's First Round Matchup

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) dives for loose ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It could have been terrifying for the Bruins to go into their match if the Huskies had been red hot after their game against the lowly seeded Furman Paladins, but that was not the case.

In actuality, the Huskies struggled in their first-round contest just as much as UCLA did; their opponent was just less formidable, and both teams will be evenly slotted when it comes to momentum at the start of the game.

3. UConn's Elite Duo

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the Furman Paladins in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the team as a whole has not been on fire, Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. for the Huskies combined for over 50 points against the Paladins, and they could do it once more against UCLA if the Bruins aren't careful.

They will need to be the target of UCLA's defense at all costs, and if they can be held back even a little, then the Bruins could find their way to a victory.

4. Rebounding Ability

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots the ball against the Furman Paladins in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The full team for UConn was once again not hot when crashing the glass, except for Reed Jr., who had 27 rebounds across his 35 minutes against Furman.

If UCLA cannot get people in the paint fighting for rebounds against Reed Jr., points will be much harder to come by, and they cannot allow him to thrive against the glass.

5. Bench Depth

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) dribbles the ball against the Furman Paladins in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Huskies did not play much of their bench against the Paladins, except Jayden Ross, so UCLA can take it as an opportunity to speed up the pace of the game and wear out UConn's starters.