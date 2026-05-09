UCLA Adds Elite 2027 4-Star Wide Receiver

If one thing is for certain, it is that UCLA is not slowing down in what has already become a historic recruiting class.

The Bruins were able to land Kingston Celifie , a 4-star wide receiver from Calabasas, California, who is ranked No. 385 nationally and No. 27 at the ATH position. Celifie is also ranked No. 27 in California, making this another major recruiting win for UCLA.

Who Is Kingston Celifie?

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Celifie was absolutely incredible during his time in high school. In just two seasons, he accumulated 111 catches, 1,584 receiving yards, 19 receiving touchdowns, 270 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. That level of production should translate well at the next level.

What makes Celifie such an appealing prospect is his track-and-field background. As a freshman, he ran a 10.5-second 100-meter dash and a 21.46-second 400-meter dash, further proving that UCLA had landed a true speedster. Having a player with Celifie’s skill set should raise UCLA’s offensive ceiling for years to come.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When looking at Celifie’s film, it is clear that he excels at multiple things. Not only can he create significant yardage after the catch with his speed, but he is also devastating for opposing defenses as a serious threat.

Not only can Celifie become a gadget player for UCLA who gets touches at multiple levels of the field, but he also has the ability to create something out of nothing more often than not. His ability to make contested catches is another aspect of his game that proves he is a complete wide receiver prospect.

Additional Notes

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When evaluating any UCLA recruit, it is also important to consider the teams the Bruins beat out. Some notable programs that offered Celifie include California, Kansas, Minnesota, UNLV, and Utah. Once again, UCLA is beating Power Four teams on the recruiting trail with consistency.

Celifie is now the third and highest-rated wide receiver UCLA has landed in this recruiting cycle. The other two receivers are Rob Larson and Michael Farinas, both of whom also come from California. This is just more evidence that Bob Chesney wants to prioritize California talent above all else.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this has already become a historic recruiting class for UCLA, even if Signing Day were tomorrow. Considering there are still around seven months left until Signing Day, the Bruins have already made massive strides toward establishing themselves as an elite program for years to come.