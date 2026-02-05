NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Carson Schwesinger Heavy Favorite

The NFL will be awarding some hardware this week leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The 15th NFL Honors is set to take place on Thursday night, revealing which players will win some of the top individual awards across the league.

One of those awards will be the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, which has a clear-cut favorite above the rest.

Let’s take a look at the odds and who might take home the award at the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Carson Schwesinger: -550

James Pearce Jr.: +370

Nick Emmanwori: +1400

Xavier Watts: +4000

Jihaad Campbell: +20000

Abdul Carter: +30000

Jahdae Barron: +30000

Donovan Ezeiruaku: +50000

Carson Schwesinger Favored to win DROY

Carson Schwesinger fell just into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Cleveland Browns scooped him up with the 33rd overall pick. And boy, are the Browns glad they did.

Schwesinger finished the season with 67 solo tackles, tied for the 16th-most in the league, and 157 combined tackles, behind only five players across the NFL. He also ranked 27th in the league in tackles for loss.

The rookie linebacker battled through a high-ankle sprain before being placed on injured reserve ahead of the Browns’ final game of the season.

It would be shocking if Schwesinger didn’t win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award on Thursday night.

Was James Pearce Jr.’s late push enough for DROY?

While Schwesinger was forced to miss the Browns’ final game of the season due to injury, Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was putting the final touches on his Defensive Rookie of the Year case.

Pearce Jr. had two sacks in a win over the Saints in Week 18, giving him 10.5 on the season. That number tied him for the 13th-most sacks in the league this season.

The 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft got stronger as the season went on with 10 of his 10.5 sacks coming in his final nine games.

Pearce Jr. wasn’t as big of a part in the Falcons’ defense, though, so we’ll see if the late push was enough for the voters to change their minds.

