UCLA Among Transfer’s Final 5 With Decision Close

The players keep getting stacked on the UCLA roster via the transfer portal. The incomings stand at 38, with head coach Bob Chesney making a statement with the calibre of player that has come through the door.

College players have until January 16 to enter the portal. However, once the paperwork is submitted to the NCAA before that time, they can commit anytime after that date, preferably well in advance of spring ball.

Despite the high number of new faces for the Bruins, it likely has not finished. One player who could be in the powder blue next season in Cincinnati is defensive lineman Tim Griffin. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Georgia native hit the portal after one season with the Bearcats and is looking for a new team.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to CN Sports, Griffin will make his decision sometime on January 15, and he is down to five schools. Georgia Tech, Jax State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, and Oklahoma State are all in the mix, with the Bruins hoping they can add the young talent to the trenches.

Being from Georgia, he could head back home after his one year in Ohio. However, the pull of playing on a team coached by Chesney, who led James Madison to the College Football Playoff, may be a big draw.

UCLA defensive line looks strong position group for 2026

If the Bruins don't get a commitment from Griffin, it wouldn't be a huge problem. It would definitely add more bodies, which would mean more competition. That said, they have already been busy on the defensive line in the portal.

After losing three starters on the defensive line to the NFL Draft (Gary Smith III) and the transfer portal (Anthony Jones and Keanu Williams), they managed to convince A.J. Fuimaono to withdraw from the portal.

58 Gary Smith III, DL of UCLA Bruins blocks 15 Drew Allar, QB of the Penn State Nittany Lions during their BIG 10 football game on Saturday October 4, 2025 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On top of that, they have added some talent themselves. Seven new faces will be on the roster, with two big-time players following the staff from James Madison. Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira were important gets, while adding Ohio State transfer Maxwell Roy was a statement.

The latest commit from Cal was defensive lineman Tyson Ford. Alongside Amier Washington of Texas Tech, there are some players who haven't hit their ceiling, with Chesney and his staff hoping to tap into that. Adding Griffin would just make the work even more impressive.

