UCLA Lands Another James Madison Transfer on Successful Day

It's been a strong day for UCLA in the college football transfer portal, and they have added another. Head coach Bob Chesney has added one of his former players from James Madison, bringing the total to three Dukes players committed.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Edge Aiden Gobaira has commited to UCLA. The Virginia native featured in all 14 games this past season, totalling 38 tackles (18 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Gobaira made Third Team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; An aerial view of the UCLA Bruins football practice facility at the Wasserman Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This was the 2023 four-star recruits' first playing season. After committing to Notre Dame, he redshirted in year one, then an injury ended his 2024 season before it had even begun. On3 ranked Gobaira as a three-star transfer.

Aiden Gobaira One of Three JMU Players Committed to UCLA

November 15, 2025, Harrisonburg, Virginia, USA: Harrisonburg, VA: James Madison Dukes coaches celebrate a defensive stop during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at Zane Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Aiden Gobaira is the third James Madison player to commit to the Bruins on January 5. They added Riley Robell and JD Rayner earlier in the day, both offensive linemen. The former was a key part of the Dukes' offensive line, making 11 starts at right guard, and was a Second Team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman in 2025 and will have two years of eligibility.

It's a big get for the Bruins, who will likely lean heavily on the run game in 2026. Having a strong offensive line helps with that, and Robell did a fantastic job in opening lanes for JMU star running back Wayne Knight.

Rayner was a true freshman who appeared in one game and chose to redshirt to retain a year of eligibility. He was a three-star prospect, with Chesney and his staff high on him as an offensive lineman.

September 20, 2025: James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney before the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In total, Chesney and his staff have added six players from the transfer portal on January 5, bringing the total to seven commits. After successfully bringing in California transfer Ryan McCulloch, they have added offensive tackle Hall Schmidt from Boise State, safety Ta'Shawn James from Iowa State, and cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. from Virginia Tech.

The early success had the team ranked No.10 in the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings. With 20 players transferring out, it was important to bring in a large number of players to help with the turnover. It;s been a strong start with much more to come. With players on visits over the next few days, more news may come tomorrow.