Potential Concerns Surrounding UCLA's Transfer Class

With the transfer portal now closed, it is time to evaluate some of the biggest questions surrounding UCLA’s roster.

Even though the portal is closed , UCLA can still add players — it simply means no new players can enter. With that in mind, attention now shifts to roster construction and whether the Bruins properly addressed their biggest needs.

Are Roster Spots Filled Effectively?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA currently has 13 players on the roster, leaving two available scholarships. While the Bruins have built a solid group, there are legitimate questions about how effectively those spots have been allocated.

Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. headline the roster, but beyond that, things become less certain. Players like Xavier Booker, Jaylen Petty , and Filip Jovic form a strong secondary group, but when compared to other Big Ten teams, UCLA may lack elite, top-end talent across the board.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That leads to the biggest question entering next season: does UCLA have enough star power?

If the answer is yes, the Bruins should be in a good position thanks to their improved depth. If not, they risk running into the same issues that limited them last season.

Still No Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The center position remains the most glaring concern. UCLA entered the portal in need of a true anchor in the middle and has yet to land one. While Booker is expected to take on that role, consistency has been an issue when he is asked to play full-time at center.

Jovic and Sergej Macura are the likely options to support him, as both bring physicality and effort in the paint. Still, questions remain about whether that group has sufficient size and presence, especially with Booker currently the tallest key contributor at 6-foot-11.

Growing Pains

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another under-the-radar issue is how transfers will adjust to UCLA’s system. Donovan Dent is a clear example — despite being a 20-point-per-game scorer previously, his production dipped as he adapted to UCLA's new system.

With UCLA bringing in multiple new pieces, it would not be surprising to see similar growing pains early in the season. Many of these players are still young, and as shown with Perry, it can take time to fully adjust and thrive in the system.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has had a strong offseason, but the roster is not without question marks. How those loose ends are addressed — particularly at center and with player development — will ultimately determine how far this team can go next season.