'Not Done Yet': UCLA, Cholowsky's Omaha Dreams Coming True
Add this to the resume.
UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky is having an incredible sophomore season. The Big Ten Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Dick Howser Trophy finalist is headed to Omaha.
The Bruins defeated UTSA 7-0 in game two of the Los Angeles Super Regional to advance to their first College World Series since 2013 -- when they won it all.
"This is surreal to me," Cholowsky said following the Omaha-clinching win. "It's just something that I've dreamed of as long as I could remember. Getting to go experience [the CWS] a couple years ago just added that much more fire to the dream.
"I haven't wrapped my head around it. It's something that I'm never going to forget. But, I mean, we're not done yet. We're going there to play our game of baseball and just take it other teams, so I'm looking forward to that."
This will be Cholowsky's first trip to Omaha and UCLA's sixth in program history. Bruins coach John Savage will be making his fourth CWS appearance in 21 seasons at the helm in Westwood.
"It wasn't our goal to just get to Omaha," Savage said. "We've talked a lot about going and playing well, taking our game to whoever we play. I'm really excited for the guys, excited for the alumni, the fans. I'm excited for everyone involved. At the end of the day, it's an appreciation on my behalf towards a lot of people."
Savage has experience in this atmosphere. And with no experience College World Series experience amongst the players in the clubhouse, the knowledge he imparts onto them is essential.
"I think a big deal was the Big Ten tournament," Savage said. "Them experiencing the ballpark, we were there for a week, seven nights. And I think they got a little taste of it and said 'you know what? I want to come back.'
"We've always been a really good postseason team, in all honesty. We just haven't been back to Omaha in 12 years. I think I could use my experience. Letting them know [to] enjoy the moment, enjoy the process, enjoy the journey. I think they're really looking forward to playing in front of big crowds."
The Bruins take on the winner this weekend of Duke and Murray State in the Durham Super Regional.
