UCLA Basketball's Big Ten Road Schedule, Predicted Game by Game

UCLA was one of the more underachieving teams in college basketball last season. After entering the year as the 12th-ranked team in the country, the Bruins never came close to living up to those expectations.

Mick Cronin brought in five players through the transfer portal after six departed, completely reshaping the roster. That portal class included Donovan Dent , Xavier Booker, Jamar Brown, Steven Jamerson, and Anthony Peoples Jr.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The group carried genuine potential to elevate the program, but it never materialized. Dent was the only player to average double-digit points, finishing with 13 per game on 41 percent shooting and just 25 percent from three-point range.

The rest of the class failed to provide the consistent production Cronin needed. Heading into next season, UCLA is on the outside looking in of the AP top 25.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cronin has worked to bring in reinforcements through the portal once again, and the hope is that the returning core pieces will give the Bruins the boost they need to get back into the national conversation. With the home game predictions already covered, here is a look at how each road game in Big Ten play could unfold next season.

Projected Road Wins

Northwestern

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins gestures to his team against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Wildcats were decimated by the transfer portal this offseason, and superstar forward Nick Martinelli has exhausted his eligibility. Without their best player and with a roster that has been largely gutted, Northwestern projects as one of the more vulnerable teams in the conference. UCLA steals this one on the road.

Oregon

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dana Altman lost his two best players from last year to the transfer portal in Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans. Oregon could be one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten next season, and playing at home will not be enough to overcome the talent deficit. UCLA wins this road matchup.

Rutgers

Feb 24, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Scarlet Knights appear poised to once again come up short on firepower, destined for yet another bottom-tier Big Ten season. This is a road game UCLA should be able to manage. UCLA wins in New Jersey.

Washington

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle looks on during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn ImagesDanny Sprinkle | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Huskies had a middling campaign a year ago and have seen the majority of last season's roster depart for other programs. Coach Danny Sprinkle was not able to land any difference-makers through the portal this offseason, leaving Washington thin across the board. UCLA wins this road game.

Projected Road Losses

Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers will be without their veteran cornerstone trio, which represents a significant loss of experience. However, Caden Pierce is a severely underrated addition to the roster, and Matt Painter has consistently proven he can rebuild and compete at a high level in the Big Ten. Purdue wins this one at home.

USC

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman looks on from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Trojans brought in a loaded freshman class and a strong transfer haul to go alongside returning guard Rodney Rice. USC enters next season with legitimate depth and upside, and playing at home gives them an additional edge. USC wins this matchup.

Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Illinois has retained much of last year's roster and enters the season as not only a favorite in the Big Ten but a program with legitimate national championship aspirations. Playing in Champaign against a team of that caliber is an enormous challenge. Illinois wins this one comfortably.

Indiana

Feb 20, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries reacts to a call during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers were active and effective in the portal this offseason. Based on head coach Darian DeVries' track record of overachieving with the pieces available to him, Indiana should meet or exceed the already lofty expectations surrounding the program heading into 2026-27. Indiana wins at home.

Maryland

Feb 18, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams yells to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Maryland was one of the worst teams in the Big Ten last season, but this is a program in the middle of a genuine rebuild under Buzz Williams, who has a demonstrated ability to recruit and develop talent. The Terrapins' roster retention may not be ideal, but Williams has restocked the program enough to make this a dangerous road environment for UCLA. Maryland wins this one.

Nebraska

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Nebraska was one of the biggest surprises in college basketball last season, finishing with a 28-7 record and turning heads across the country. With four of the top six players from that rotation now gone, Fred Hoiberg's team is expected to take a step back. However, the return of Pryce Sandfort provides a stabilizing force, and the Cornhuskers will remain competitive at home. Nebraska wins this matchup.