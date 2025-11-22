UCLA Bruins Cruise Past Presbyterian Blue Hose
UCLA delivered a dominant performance against the Presbyterian Blue Hose, claiming an 86-46 victory at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night.
The Bruins came out strong, with standout guard Skyy Clark setting the tone early by scoring two quick layups and orchestrating an efficient offense that included an assist to Xavier Booker for a dunk. Clark’s aggression helped UCLA build a double-digit lead before the first media timeout.
Brandon Williams and Xavier Booker contributed meaningfully, with Williams generating possessions on the glass and Booker finishing in the paint. By halftime, the Bruins led 41-22, thanks to their ability to capitalize on turnovers and fast-break opportunities.
The Blue Hose struggled to keep up, often settling for contested jumpers and relying on Jonah Pierce inside, who led Presbyterian with efficient scoring and rebounding. Nonetheless, UCLA’s defensive intensity and ball movement allowed the hosts to control the pace and dictate the flow.
Key Moments and Player Impact
In the second half, UCLA refused to let up. Quick scoring bursts from Donovan Dent, Eric Dailey Jr., and Clark pushed the lead further, and the Bruins showcased their depth. Eric Dailey Jr.’s energy on both ends lifted UCLA; Dailey’s rebounding and inside scoring marked critical stretches, and Clark’s three-point shooting kept momentum on UCLA’s side.
Presbyterian’s attempts to rally behind Pierce and Triston Wilson were met by UCLA’s shot-making and rim protection, notably from Booker and Dailey. Clark totaled 22 points on high efficiency, Booker added 13, and Dailey impressed with his double-double.
This matchup highlighted UCLA’s ability to impose its will defensively and convert turnovers into transition buckets.
The Bruins dominated the glass, moved the ball intelligently, and got significant contributions from several players, traits of a team built for deep runs and high-pressure contests.
Clark’s leadership and versatile scoring, alongside Dailey’s rebounding and paint presence, point to growing chemistry and a team trending upward in the national conversation.
Presbyterian struggled with shot selection and ball security, unable to match UCLA’s depth and athleticism. The Bruins remain undefeated at home and continue to showcase why they are regarded as one of the most disciplined and dangerous teams in Division I basketball this season.
