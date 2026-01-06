3 Bruins Who Need to Step Up Against Wisconsin
UCLA really needs to see their starters start to perform, here are three Bruins who need to the most.
After dropping a terrible game to No. 25 Iowa, the Bruins now set their sights on a decent Wisconsin team, which is entering this matchup as a three-point favorite. The Bruins are not used to being underdogs this season, meaning it will take a few exceptional efforts from the Bruins in this one
Skyy Clark | G
Skyy Clark had a really tough game and exposed a massive weakness in the Bruins' scoring. Prior to this game, the Bruins were scoring over 90 points a game, great considering how stale their offense had been to this point.
However, Clark's inefficiencies really proved how much UCLA relies on shooting to win games. Iowa did a great job of covering that up, which in turn made it harder to UCLA to dig themselves out of the hole they dug in the first half.
Donovan Dent | G
Donovan Dent really shone against Iowa, scoring 25 points on 12/19 shooting, something we need to see more of. After both Bilodeau and Clark struggled to get anything going on the perimeter, it was imperative that Dent stepped up, and he did.
The lack of shooting really exposed a weakness in the Bruins, it can be assumed Wisconsin will try and replicate what Iowa brought out, meaning Dent should have ample oppurtunites to score in the paint. UCLA winning this one really hinges on how well Dent can attack the basket.
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr has not been the player we thought we were getting in the offseason. This season Dailey Jr is averaging 10.1 points, and leads the team in rebounding with 5.5. Although his stats look ok, he was absent against Iowa with just four points in 30 minutes.
If Dailey Jr is able to control the paint alongside Dent, the Bruins could be sitting fairly good. However, we know that this has been far from a given this season, so if he can't UCLA will need to find other sources on offense to get the job done.
This game will really prove if UCLA is able to bounce-back after that loss to Iowa. If UCLA can muster a tough conference road win they will be on the right track to completely turn this season around. But for now these Bruins need to have a good game.
