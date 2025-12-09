UCLA Basketball's Spot in the Updated AP Rankings

After back-to-back wins UCLA is sitting pretty good in the newest AP rankings.

After the loss to Cal on Nov. 25, UCLA would fall out of the AP top 25 rankings, sending a clear message that the Bruins are not the team everyone thought they were. However, the Bruins would win their next two games, both against conference opponents, and they now see themselves at No. 25

FULL AP TOP 25

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. Arizona (8–0), 2. Michigan (8–0), 3. Duke (10–0), 4. Iowa State (9–0), 5. UConn (8–1), 6. Purdue (8–1), 7. Houston (8–1), 8. Gonzaga (9–1), 9. Michigan State (8–1), 10. BYU (7–1), 11. Louisville (8–1), 12. Alabama (7–2), 13. Illinois (7–2), 14. North Carolina (7–2), 15. Vanderbilt (9–0)

16. Texas Tech (7–2), 17. Arkansas (7–2), 18. Florida (5–3), 19. Kansas (7–3), 20. Tennessee (7–3), 21. Auburn (7–3), 22. St. John’s (9–0), 23. Nebraska (9–0), 24. Virginia (8–1), 25. UCLA (7–2).

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ways UCLA Can Rise

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) and center Ege Demir (16) as he goes for a baskeet during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For UCLA to climb the rankings, they simply needs to win, something that has not been a given for the Bruins this season. To their credit, their only other loss outside of Cal was against currently ranked No. 1 Arizona , not bad.

Their next game will offer the biggest opportunity to climb the rankings; they will face No. 8 Gonzaga, a team that has shown to be one of the best in the nation. Their most dominant win this season came against at the time No. 18 Kentucky, where Zaga would beat them by 35.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) takes a shot over Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After Gonzaga, the Bruins will face eight straight unranked opponents until their matchup with No. 6 Purdue. However, after that game, the Bruins will face a gauntlet, needing to play five other ranked teams in a 13-game span. Notable teams include No. 2 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State.

If the Bruins are able to beat Gonzaga as well as the other unranked teams before the Purdue showdown, they could be sitting comfortably at 17-2, which will allow them to drop a few games here and there during their nightmare stretch. If they can accomplish this, they will easily be in the top 10.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After the Cal loss, it is quite surprising that UCLA has found itself back in the Top 25. It would have been reasonable for them to have to prove it against Gonzaga. Still, clearly the committee sees some potential in UCLA, especially after winning back-to-back conference games.

