Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Bruins Incoming Freshman Class

New head coach Bob Chensey did most of his damage rebuilding this roster through the transfer portal. However, he was still able to bring in 20 players from the 2026 high school class.

The Bruins' 2026 high school class was ranked outside the top 60 by Rivals, coming in at 65th, and 48th by 247Sports. While the class might not be highly ranked, some talent could find playing time next season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Regardless of high school ranking, it's hard for any incoming freshman to find playing time in college football, and this freshman class, while talented, isn't considered the best in the country. With summer workouts right around the corner, let's look at the best and worst-case scenarios for each freshman.

WR Kenneth Moore

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Wide Receiver Three

The wide receiver room is very much open next year, and Moore is talented enough to be a third wide receiver on the depth chart.

Worst Case: Third-String Receiver

Chesney has brought in six receivers from the portal who are more experienced than Moore. If he doesn't have a great summer workout, he will be the third starter.

TE Camden Jensen

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Tight End Three

Jensen is very talented, and while he will be in a room full of seniors, he could see the field in a 13-man lineup.

Worst Case: Redshirt

The Bruins' tight end room is filled with upperclassmen who won't be able to find much playing time.

OT Quinn Buckley

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Backup Left Tackle

The Bruins' offensive line was a disaster last year, and the whole offensive line needed to be fixed. Buckley is great at run blocking and can be used on run-blocking plays.

Worst Case: Third-String Left Tackle

The transfers coming to UCLA perform in the offseason, and he doesn't see as many plays as he would like.

IOL Cooper Javorsky

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Backup Left Guard

The offensive line is very unproven, and we could see Javorsky find minutes backing up Eugene Brooks.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

Eugene Brooks was the lone bright spot on the offensive line and now has more help through the portal, leaving few reps for Javorsky.

DL Marcus Almada

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

UCLA couldn't get much pressure on the QB, and every player will find reps this year to get after the signal caller.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

It's a pretty steep drop from starter to a healthy scratch, but if the transfers play well, there won't be a need for Almada this year.

IOL Michael McDonald

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

McDonald is a big guard who can play on the right side of the line opposite Brooks and create a nice guard duo next season.

Worst Case: Redshirt

The offensive line is rebuilt and will feature many upperclassmen looking for playing time.

S Logan Hirou

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Backup Safety

Tao Johnson is coming over from Utah and will be the starting free safety. Hirou is very talented and will be competing for the backup spot.

Worst Case: Redshirt

There is a backlog at the safety position, and Hirou might not see much playing time.

S CJ Lavender

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Backup Safety

Cole Martin is coming back and is looking to be a Big Ten All-American this year and won't be anything less than the starter.

Worst Case: Redshirt

With Martin back, transfers to Westwood will also be looking for playing time.

LB Malaki Soliai-Tui

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-String

There aren't many linebackers on the roster, and he will most likely be the third-string outside linebacker.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

It would be very bad if he were a healthy scratch for the year, proving that he wouldn't be ready for college football and would need time to grow as a player.

LB Matthew Muasau

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-String

Just like Soliai-Tui, Muasau will most likely be a third-string player and can see some action this year.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

Again, if he is a healthy scratch, it would show that he still needs time to develop.

WR Major Pride

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (left) and son Bob Chesney watch during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Redshirt

The wide receiver room is pretty full, and while I had Moore as a potential starter, Pride isn't on that level.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

Pride most likely redshirts this year, but not seeing playing time isn't the worst thing, as we all know he needs to develop.

IOL Michael Price

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Redshirt

Brooks and the guard room will make it difficult for Price to play more than four games.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

Price needs time to develop as both a run blocker and a pass blocker.

DL Gavin Blum

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-String

If the line can disrupt the opposing offense's run game, he will see the field, as that is what he dominates at.

Worst Case: Redshirt

If the new, hopeful defensive line can stop the run, there won't be a need for Blum.

LS Giancarlo Cereghino

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-String

Cereghino is already listed as the third-string long snapper on the roster and will most likely redshirt.

Worst Case: Practice Squad

If there is no need for him on the field, then he shouldn't be on the field.

RB Jayden Fox

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Backup

Wayne Knight will start for the Bruins next year, and if everything goes right, they could be a really nice 1-2 punch.

Worst Case: Redshirt

If everything doesn't go right, there is no shame in taking a redshirt year in his freshman season.

DL James Moffat

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-String Defensive Tackle

Case is a great all-around tackle in both the pass rush and run-stuffing game.

Worst Case: Redshirt

Moffat needs to bulk up more, as he is listed at 255 pounds; if he doesn't gain more weight, he won't see the field much.

QB DJ Bordeaux

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Backup

Nico Iamaleava is the starter, and now it's a battle between him and his brother for the backup QB.

Worst Case: Third-String

WR Markus Kier

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Redshirt

Kier wasn't highly ranked and will see playing time if the Bruins are blowing out a team.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

With so many receivers looking for roles, it will be hard to find time on the field next season.

IOL Lucas Hickey

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-String

Hickey wasn't a highly touted recruit, but he could surprise people with his pass-blocking ability.

Worst Case: Healthy Scratch

This is more likely as the guard room is mostly filled up on the depth chart.

OT Zaheer Young

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

Young is coming from a JUCO school and will be looking to start. He can play both guard and center, so putting him on the inside of the line would be the best spot for Young.

Worst Case: Backup

I'm very high on Young coming from the JUCO level. He could be a backup center this year, but after next season, he should be a starter for the Bruins.