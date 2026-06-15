Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Bruins Incoming Freshman Class
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New head coach Bob Chensey did most of his damage rebuilding this roster through the transfer portal. However, he was still able to bring in 20 players from the 2026 high school class.
The Bruins' 2026 high school class was ranked outside the top 60 by Rivals, coming in at 65th, and 48th by 247Sports. While the class might not be highly ranked, some talent could find playing time next season.
Regardless of high school ranking, it's hard for any incoming freshman to find playing time in college football, and this freshman class, while talented, isn't considered the best in the country. With summer workouts right around the corner, let's look at the best and worst-case scenarios for each freshman.
WR Kenneth Moore
Best Case: Wide Receiver Three
The wide receiver room is very much open next year, and Moore is talented enough to be a third wide receiver on the depth chart.
Worst Case: Third-String Receiver
Chesney has brought in six receivers from the portal who are more experienced than Moore. If he doesn't have a great summer workout, he will be the third starter.
TE Camden Jensen
Best Case: Tight End Three
Jensen is very talented, and while he will be in a room full of seniors, he could see the field in a 13-man lineup.
Worst Case: Redshirt
The Bruins' tight end room is filled with upperclassmen who won't be able to find much playing time.
OT Quinn Buckley
Best Case: Backup Left Tackle
The Bruins' offensive line was a disaster last year, and the whole offensive line needed to be fixed. Buckley is great at run blocking and can be used on run-blocking plays.
Worst Case: Third-String Left Tackle
The transfers coming to UCLA perform in the offseason, and he doesn't see as many plays as he would like.
IOL Cooper Javorsky
Best Case: Backup Left Guard
The offensive line is very unproven, and we could see Javorsky find minutes backing up Eugene Brooks.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
Eugene Brooks was the lone bright spot on the offensive line and now has more help through the portal, leaving few reps for Javorsky.
DL Marcus Almada
Best Case: Starter
UCLA couldn't get much pressure on the QB, and every player will find reps this year to get after the signal caller.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
It's a pretty steep drop from starter to a healthy scratch, but if the transfers play well, there won't be a need for Almada this year.
IOL Michael McDonald
Best Case: Starter
McDonald is a big guard who can play on the right side of the line opposite Brooks and create a nice guard duo next season.
Worst Case: Redshirt
The offensive line is rebuilt and will feature many upperclassmen looking for playing time.
S Logan Hirou
Best Case: Backup Safety
Tao Johnson is coming over from Utah and will be the starting free safety. Hirou is very talented and will be competing for the backup spot.
Worst Case: Redshirt
There is a backlog at the safety position, and Hirou might not see much playing time.
S CJ Lavender
Best Case: Backup Safety
Cole Martin is coming back and is looking to be a Big Ten All-American this year and won't be anything less than the starter.
Worst Case: Redshirt
With Martin back, transfers to Westwood will also be looking for playing time.
LB Malaki Soliai-Tui
Best Case: Third-String
There aren't many linebackers on the roster, and he will most likely be the third-string outside linebacker.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
It would be very bad if he were a healthy scratch for the year, proving that he wouldn't be ready for college football and would need time to grow as a player.
LB Matthew Muasau
Best Case: Third-String
Just like Soliai-Tui, Muasau will most likely be a third-string player and can see some action this year.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
Again, if he is a healthy scratch, it would show that he still needs time to develop.
WR Major Pride
Best Case: Redshirt
The wide receiver room is pretty full, and while I had Moore as a potential starter, Pride isn't on that level.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
Pride most likely redshirts this year, but not seeing playing time isn't the worst thing, as we all know he needs to develop.
IOL Michael Price
Best Case: Redshirt
Brooks and the guard room will make it difficult for Price to play more than four games.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
Price needs time to develop as both a run blocker and a pass blocker.
DL Gavin Blum
Best Case: Third-String
If the line can disrupt the opposing offense's run game, he will see the field, as that is what he dominates at.
Worst Case: Redshirt
If the new, hopeful defensive line can stop the run, there won't be a need for Blum.
LS Giancarlo Cereghino
Best Case: Third-String
Cereghino is already listed as the third-string long snapper on the roster and will most likely redshirt.
Worst Case: Practice Squad
If there is no need for him on the field, then he shouldn't be on the field.
RB Jayden Fox
Best Case: Backup
Wayne Knight will start for the Bruins next year, and if everything goes right, they could be a really nice 1-2 punch.
Worst Case: Redshirt
If everything doesn't go right, there is no shame in taking a redshirt year in his freshman season.
DL James Moffat
Best Case: Third-String Defensive Tackle
Case is a great all-around tackle in both the pass rush and run-stuffing game.
Worst Case: Redshirt
Moffat needs to bulk up more, as he is listed at 255 pounds; if he doesn't gain more weight, he won't see the field much.
QB DJ Bordeaux
Best Case: Backup
Nico Iamaleava is the starter, and now it's a battle between him and his brother for the backup QB.
Worst Case: Third-String
WR Markus Kier
Best Case: Redshirt
Kier wasn't highly ranked and will see playing time if the Bruins are blowing out a team.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
With so many receivers looking for roles, it will be hard to find time on the field next season.
IOL Lucas Hickey
Best Case: Third-String
Hickey wasn't a highly touted recruit, but he could surprise people with his pass-blocking ability.
Worst Case: Healthy Scratch
This is more likely as the guard room is mostly filled up on the depth chart.
OT Zaheer Young
Best Case: Starter
Young is coming from a JUCO school and will be looking to start. He can play both guard and center, so putting him on the inside of the line would be the best spot for Young.
Worst Case: Backup
I'm very high on Young coming from the JUCO level. He could be a backup center this year, but after next season, he should be a starter for the Bruins.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.