Bruins Back to Making Strong First Impression in Big Ten
The UCLA Bruins have been highly known this season as a defense-first team, and following their upset win over the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, they've earned the right to call themselves one of, if not, the best defensive team in the Big Ten.
The Bruins, in their first season as members of the Big Ten, have risen to the occasion multiple times when it has counted. The biggest win of the season was taking down MSU with on a game-winning bucket from sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. in the final minute.
The Bruins have now won six straight games. MSU coach Tom Izzo even referred to UCLA as "the hottest team in the Big Ten." The road hasn't been easy -- after winning their first two games in conference play, the Bruins would lose their next four, going 0-4 to start the month of January.
"I think the truth of it is that Big Ten basketball is different," Cronin had said last month, just before UCLA started its win streak. "It's a much more physical game. I also think the league is unbelievably rock solid. Some teams get fortunate. We were not with the schedule. That being said, it's just hard. We're [struggling] with the adjustment of Big Ten basketball."
Since those comments, the Bruins have seemed to put the puzzle pieces together. Erasing their four-game skid was crucial for success going forward. Now winners of six straight as it continues its gauntlet against more Big Ten competitors, UCLA looks more locked in.
The team spirt has to be riding high. Defeating their crosstown rivals in the USC Trojans to knocking the Spartans out of first place and handing them their first back-to-back losses on the schedule, UCLA has climbed up the ranks when looking at the standings.
As it stands now, the Bruins sit two games back from the first place standing. Since being seemingly utterly loss as they tried to navigate the Big Ten, the Bruins have escalated themselves back to a respectable program among the stiff competition.
Going into its first season in the Big Ten may have posed concerns, but looking at where it stands thus far into the season, UCLA belongs in the Big Ten.
