Biggest Highlights From UCLA's Pro Day

Following UCLA's Pro Day, there are definitely a few highlights worth mentioning.

For starters, it should be noted that UCLA had only two NFL Combine invites — offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio and defensive lineman Gary Smith III . With so few invites, the Bruins knew they needed to show out if there was any hope of getting recognized before the draft.

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala's One-Handed Grab

By far the biggest highlight of the day was Titus Mokiao-Atimalala’s one-handed sideline grab. Even though Mokiao-Atimalala did not have the best season, he definitely caught the attention of many scouts in attendance. Sometimes one play can change the entire trajectory of a player’s career.

Last season, Mokiao-Atimalala recorded 25 receptions for 322 yards. He led the team in average yards per catch at 12.9, a mark that could help cement him as a potential deep threat in this year’s draft. His best game came against Maryland, where he caught six passes for 102 yards.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala runs upfield after catching a short pass from UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the section quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Over four seasons of college football, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,008 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per catch, along with six touchdowns. While Mokiao-Atimalala did not have the most decorated career statistically, he has shown flashes that could make him a Day 3 draft pick.

Anthony Frias Stuns in Bench Press

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with offensive lineman Julian Armella (74) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Anthony Frias was another player who stunned spectators during UCLA’s Pro Day. Not only did he complete 30 bench press reps, which would have led all running backs at the NFL Combine, but he also cemented himself as the most intriguing running back in UCLA’s draft class.

Last season, Frias recorded 24 carries for 183 yards, along with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry, which led all Bruins running backs with a minimum of 20 carries. It was clear he was somewhat underutilized last season.

Frias is currently projected to go undrafted, but following his impressive physical showing at Pro Day, his stock could rise. Even if he does go undrafted, it should not be difficult for him to find a team, as he has shown the ability to be a dynamic running back.

Even though UCLA does not have the deepest draft class this year, the Bruins still have players capable of making an impact at the NFL level. This Pro Day showed that UCLA has untapped potential, something NFL teams are always looking to discover.