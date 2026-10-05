UCLA's Biggest Worry As It Prepares for Oregon

The Bruins have stepped it up defensively lately, and their toughest test through the air will potentially come in Week 6. UCLA has seen some talented quarterbacks this season and has allowed its fair share of air yards.

In the first three games of the season, UCLA’s pass defense seemed like a major issue for the Bruins. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had a decent game overall, and Ryan Browne and Xavier Townsend absolutely torched the Bruins' defense.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA;Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, UCLA had a fantastic bounce-back game against Maryland , taking the ball away four times through the air and only allowing the Terrapins to throw for 142 yards total.

Oregon’s Passing Offense

The Ducks will have to prepare differently this week as they enter the matchup with a new starting quarterback for the first time this season. Following Dante Moore’s scary hit and early exit against USC in Week 4, former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has assumed the starting position.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola looked fantastic against the Trojans in Oregon's last game, and he will present UCLA with a fantastic challenge, potentially their best of the season.

Looking at the stats, UCLA has allowed 225.8 passing yards per game so far this season, the fifth-most in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Oregon has averaged 346.5 passing yards per game, the second-most in the conference.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You have to wonder whether Oregon continues the volume through the air without Moore in the lineup. I would expect them to play the same, since Raiola ended up with the same number of attempts Moore had been getting throughout the season. Just because Raiola is the second option on the team, it doesn’t necessarily mean that UCLA shouldn't be just as prepared, or potentially even more prepared.

UCLA’s Health Heading Into Week 6

It’s unclear whether UCLA will have a fully healthy locker room heading into the matchup, as getting Tao Johnson back from injury could be huge for this team. Johnson started in Week One but has since missed every game so far due to injury.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) celebrates with linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after intercepting a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ta’Shawn James has been an excellent addition following Johnson’s injury, but more options in the secondary could help the Bruins' depth.

It’s a good thing UCLA had the week off before facing Oregon, since they’ll have a good chance of getting fully healthy before their toughest test of the season. If UCLA’s passing defense can step up and play as it did against Maryland, I like the Bruins' chances of getting out of Eugene with an upset.