UCLA football enters a new era with head coach Bob Chesney.

Bob Chesney has built one of the top recruiting classes for 2027 as a top-10 class for the future. Even with an amazing recruiting class, Chesney has also done a great job at rebuilding this roster through the transfer portal.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney brought in the 11th-ranked transfer class, including players like Wayne Knight and Sahir West, who played for Chesney at James Madison, as well as Jordan Davis from South Alabama and Leland Smith from San Jose State.

With the season just a few months away from the start of the 2026 season, Bet MGM has released its over/under win totals for the Big Ten, and the Bruins are a betting favorite to make a bowl game next season.

Betting Odds for UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to BetMGM, the Bruins have an over/under of 6.5 wins for next season, with the over at -110 and the under at -115. While the odds are in the Bruins' favor to make a bowl game and have six wins next year, there is some skepticism about the roster and how Chesney will handle the move from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten.

The Bruins have had significant turnover across the roster and coaching staff, and there is considerable uncertainty about how the players on the field and the coaches on the sideline will perform in the Big Ten.

How the Bruins Can Win Over Six Games

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney has proven to be a very good coach on the Sun Belt level. In his first year after taking over from Curt Cignetti, the Dukes went 9-4, then made the College Football Playoff in his second year as the head coach.

Now heading to Westwood, Chesney has brought in players who played for James Madison and other schools, players from the 2026 high school class , and key players from last year’s team.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Nico Iamaleava can bounce back from his poor 2025 season, in which he had less than 2,000 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, the Bruins will be a much better team. Another key for the Bruins to be better is on defense, getting after the quarterback.

They struggled to sack the QB, recording only 10 total sacks last year and 40 tackles for loss, both last in the Big Ten. If Iamaleava and the defensive front have bounce-back years, they will be a much better team than last season.