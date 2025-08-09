Former Bruin Was All Over the Field in NFL Debut
In a game highlighted by former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders throwing two touchdowns, former UCLA Bruins linebacker came away as one of the more impressive Cleveland Browns players in his NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
Schwesinger played in two series and 12 snaps and led the game with six total tackles (four solo) and dazzled fans by seemingly being all over the field and involved in every play.
One can be involved in every play but have little impact. Not the case for the former Bruin in his debut. His six tackles were not only felt by the fans, but by his opposition.
There was a play where the Panthers were in the red zone and Schwesinger, once again, displayed his insane potential by staying in coverage against Carolina's No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan, stopping a possible touchdown.
Sanders may have been the headliner, but Schwesinger was as good an undercard a Browns fan could ask for.
"I’m super excited to see how Shedeur Sanders plays," one Browns fan said. "But seeing how Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger performs on defense is equally as exciting."
"I’m most impressed by him already. You can tell he’ll be a real player," another Cleveland fan said.
Schwesinger's Career With UCLA
After walking on at UCLA, Scwesinger spent four seasons with the Bruins cultivating his name as a fan-favorite and eventual NFL talent. In 2024 alone, he was named to an Associated Press First Team All-American, American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-American, Walter Camps Second Team All-American, Butkus Award finalist, Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist and was First Team All-Big Ten and Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten.
He finished the season with 90 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss (4.5 of which came in a single game against Minnesota), and 136 total tackles.
