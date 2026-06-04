Checking in on UCLA's College World Series Teams

The Bruins entered the College World Series with two teams in their respective brackets: the men's baseball team as a 1-seed and the women's softball team as an 8-seed.

Both teams were expected to do great things in the playoffs : the men's team was expected to make it out of the first couple of games into the Super Regional no matter what, and the women's softball team looked to have sky-high potential.

UCLA's Ramsey Suarez (31) celebrates a home run in the seventh inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 31, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, things did not pan out the way fans would have liked, and now that the College World Series is nearing its finish, it is time to check in on both of UCLA's teams.

How UCLA Baseball Performed As No. 1 Overall Seed

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UCLA entered historic territory in their College World Series journey, and that sounds like a really good thing, but in reality, it was the worst-case scenario for the Bruins as they entered a very bad room of teams.

That is because the Bruins were the second 1-seed ever to not even make it to the Super Regional, joining Vanderbilt as the second team to do so not only in the past two years, but of all time.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The unfortunate thing about the whole predicament is that many fans could see the doom and gloom from a mile away, even after UCLA won the Big Ten Tournament.

They predicted that UCLA would stumble the moment it faced a team outside its home conference, and that happened with two losses to Saint Mary's, which will haunt the Bruins for a long time to come.

How UCLA Softball Performed As An 8-Seed

UCLA's Megan Grant (43) catches a fly ball in the fifth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 31, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins softball team was not expected to be an untouchable squad like the baseball team was, but many still kept them on their radar as a dark horse of sorts, a team that could stir up some trouble if they got hot.

UCLA actually met those expectations to a certain degree, as after an opening loss to Alabama, they destroyed Arkansas 11-0, but that was as far as they could go.

UCLA's Ramsey Suarez (31) celebrates a home run in the seventh inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 31, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They would lose the next game to Texas Tech in a very tight game that ended 8-7, and even if they did perform better than the men's team in a sense with their blowout against the Razorbacks, they still had to face disappointment at the end of the day.

When it's all said and done, the Bruins baseball and softball clubs were not able to string together a memorable postseason storyline.