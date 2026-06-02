UCLA Softball Falls to Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament

This weekend has been a nightmare for UCLA baseball and softball fans.

UCLA baseball was the number one team in the country all season long, with a prolific offense and pitching unit, but they failed to reach the Super Regional, becoming the second number one overall seed to not reach the Super Regional after Vanderbilt was the first last season.

May 31, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez looks on in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Now, UCLA softball has fallen to Texas Tech, as the Bruins failed to mount a comeback and lost 8-7. In a back-and-forth affair, the Bruins and Red Raiders would battle to save their seasons, and Texas Tech would come out with the win.

UCLA vs. Texas Tech

May 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez heads back to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Bruins ran into trouble early when Texas Tech led off the game with three straight hits, leading to an RBI single from Lauren Allred. With runners on first and second, UCLA pitcher Taylor Tinsley got former Bruin Kaitlyn Terry to ground out to escape the jam.

UCLA's potent offense would get to work in the bottom of the first inning. After Megan Grant was hit by a pitch, Jordan Woolery blasted a two-run home run over the left centerfield wall to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead with one out.

Megan Grant of UCLA interviews during the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the top of the second inning, Texas Tech would have a lead-off home run and tie the game back up at two. Then, with two outs, the Red Raiders would have two straight singles, and with two straight walks, they would take a 3-2 lead.

UCLA would then tie the game back up in the third inning after a hit by pitch with the bases loaded would bring in the tying run at three apiece.

May 31, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins utility Megan Grant (43) is hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders stole the lead right back after Allred picked up her second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth. In the sixth inning, Mia Williams hit a solo shot to make it a two-run lead for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech ended the sixth inning with a 6-3 lead after Taylor Pannell hit a sacrifice fly to add an extra insurance run.

UCLA would come right back in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run inning and tie the game up at six apiece. Ramsey Suarez would pinch hit for Jaella Ann Mercado as the leadoff hitter, and with a 1-1 count, Suarez would hit a home run to start off the inning. Jazmine Leveya would hit a single, and with two outs, Jordan Woolery would have a two-run home run.

May 31, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Jordan Woolery (15) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Texas Tech would score two more runs in the top of the ninth inning to take an 8-6 lead. UCLA would then score a run in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't complete the comeback, losing 8-7 and being eliminated from the tournament.

What Now for UCLA?

UCLA's Taylor Tinsley (23) celebrates a strike out during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA will now head into the offseason with huge question marks as they will lose their two most productive players from this season in Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery, who led the Bruins in home runs, as well as Taylor Tinsley, who made Second Team All-Big Ten this year.

Luckily, UCLA has a lot of young talent, including freshman Jazmine Leyva and sophomore Rylee Slimp, who had big seasons and will be looked upon as key players for the Bruins.