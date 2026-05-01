Chesney's 3 Biggest Priorities for UCLA After NFL Draft

Even though UCLA did not have a single name called in this year’s draft, there are still some noticeable voids left behind from the departing senior class.

Right now, UCLA has clearly turned a corner. That’s evident from both the transfer class and the recruiting class they’ve built so far. With this being a new era under Bob Chesney, many of these gaps have already been addressed simply because of the talent he’s bringing in.

Running Back

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs the ball against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA lost its top running back this offseason in Jalen Berger . He rushed for 364 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and his role in the offense will be missed. But the Bruins responded quickly, bringing in Wayne Knight and Dylan Lee through the portal.

They also have Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods returning next season. That room is now loaded, and it would not be surprising to see UCLA lean heavily on the run game moving forward. Under Chesney’s system at James Madison, the run game was a major focal point, and that trend could easily carry over.

Versatile Offensive Lineman

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Lance Keneley (92) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Garrett DiGiorgio was another major loss. After going undrafted, DiGiorgio signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving behind a player who had started 48 games since 2022. His versatility along the offensive line made him extremely valuable, and it is a skill set UCLA should hope to replace soon.

UCLA has addressed the offensive line fairly well this offseason, but there’s still room to add a true difference-maker — someone who can move around the line and provide that same level of flexibility. That should remain a priority in recruiting, not just this offseason but beyond.

Shutdown Corner

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) attempts to catch the ball as UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) interferes on the play during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Another loss that shouldn’t be overlooked is Rodrick Pleasant. Even though he wasn’t drafted and hasn’t signed yet, he played a major role in UCLA’s secondary last season. Replacing that production won’t be easy. Even when you zoom out on UCLA's roster, the cornerback position in general needs help.

If UCLA wants to compete in the Big Ten, they need to find a true lockdown corner. They’ve been linked to some solid recruits, but as of now, that position still feels unresolved and could become a problem.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA is in a much better spot under Chesney and is clearly building something new. But the losses from last season still matter, and how they address those gaps moving forward will define how successful this next season really is.