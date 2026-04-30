Why DiGiorgio’s Departure Won’t Hurt UCLA As Much as You Think

UCLA did not have a single player selected in the NFL Draft, but the player who had the best chance to be selected had a significant impact with his departure.

Garrett DiGiorgio was a massive part of UCLA’s offensive line. Since 2022, he has started 48 games across multiple positions, making him one of the most reliable and versatile pieces on the roster. His absence will be felt, but given UCLA’s offseason moves, they might be able to manage it.

Garrett DiGiorgio's Impact

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Lance Keneley (92) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-7, DiGiorgio brought serious size to the line. His ability to block on the move made him especially valuable in the run game. However, there were some athletic limitations that likely held him back in the draft process.

As a result, he received a 5.6 prospect grade, which is considered below average. Even so, he quickly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the draft, and it is likely another team would have taken a chance on him if they hadn’t. DiGiorgio was a cornerstone for UCLA, something not many teams would pass up on.

How UCLA Addressed His Departure

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) looks on from the field after a 31-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA, though, moved quickly to address his departure. The Bruins added five interior offensive linemen through the transfer portal and brought in four more in the 2026 recruiting class, creating immediate depth and competition. Depth that was not present when DiGiorgio was around.

What stands out most are the players coming from the James Madison system under Bob Chesney . Riley Robell, Carter Sweazie, and JD Rayner all bring familiarity with the system that offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy has used. This will allow for a seamless transition offensively.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Garrett Digiorgio (OL19) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Because of that familiarity, it would not be surprising to see those players push for starting roles right away. They already understand the scheme, which gives them a real advantage over others on the roster. While DiGiorgio will be missed, these players can improve UCLA's offensive line right away.

It also helps that UCLA brought in Wayne Knight, who rushed for 1,373 yards last season. Pairing him with offensive linemen he is familiar with makes sense, and that could influence how the depth chart shakes out early.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that DiGiorgio will be a significant loss because of his experience and versatility. But with the shift into the Chesney era and the number of additions UCLA has made, his departure may not hurt as much as it would have in the past.