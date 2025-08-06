Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Bowl Game
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Bowl Game
Team Record: 7-5 (4-5)
Opponent: No. 23 Duke - 9-3 (6-2)
Big Ten Standing: 10th
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs Duke Blue Devils
The Bruins made it back to El Paso for the Sun Bowl and lost a nail-biter to the 23rd-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Duke routinely simulates very well in the video game despite being a low overall. It was a tough battle, but the Bruins lost 28-24 off a go-ahead touchdown in the final quarter.
Following a scoreless first quarter from both sides, UCLA erupted for 21 second-quarter points, but gave up 14. Duke held the Bruins to just three points the rest of the game, scoring a touchdown in each of the ensuing quarters to win by four.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava made up for a rough end of the season by putting forth his best effort in the loss. He finished with three touchdowns and 257 yards on 15-of-31 passing attempts. He got sacked four times, but ended with a 149.9 passer rating.
Jaivian Thomas ended the season on a quiet note, rushing for just 89 yards on 15 carries, breaking four tackles on the way.
Rico Flores Jr. finished off a breakout year by winning Big Ten Player of the Week for his three-touchdown, 167-yard outing on six receptions. No other receiver caught for more than 30 yards in the game. The Iamaleava-Flores connection stood strong all through the season.
Jalen Woods finished off his stellar season with 11 total tackles (10 solo), a TFL and a sack. Isaiah Chisom put up 10 total tackles, a TFL and half a sack with Keanu Williams, who also had a TFL.
Despite finishing the season on a low note, on the surface, this was a good second season for DeShaun Foster. The Bruins finished with a 7-6 (4-5) record and 10th in the Big Ten after being projected to be much worse before the season.
In the series finale, we'll be sharing how each key player did all season, among other things, surrounding the simulation.
