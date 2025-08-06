All Bruins

Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Bowl Game

Will the Bruins' momentum going into the season translate in an EA Sports College Football 26 simulation?

Connor Moreno

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Helmets of the Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins are posed in front of the logo before the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.

Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.

DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.

Without further ado, let's continue the season.

Stage: Bowl Game
Team Record: 7-5 (4-5)
Opponent: No. 23 Duke - 9-3 (6-2)
Big Ten Standing: 10th

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs Duke Blue Devils

The Bruins made it back to El Paso for the Sun Bowl and lost a nail-biter to the 23rd-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Duke routinely simulates very well in the video game despite being a low overall. It was a tough battle, but the Bruins lost 28-24 off a go-ahead touchdown in the final quarter.

Following a scoreless first quarter from both sides, UCLA erupted for 21 second-quarter points, but gave up 14. Duke held the Bruins to just three points the rest of the game, scoring a touchdown in each of the ensuing quarters to win by four.

Player Stats

Nico Iamaleava made up for a rough end of the season by putting forth his best effort in the loss. He finished with three touchdowns and 257 yards on 15-of-31 passing attempts. He got sacked four times, but ended with a 149.9 passer rating.

Jaivian Thomas ended the season on a quiet note, rushing for just 89 yards on 15 carries, breaking four tackles on the way.

Rico Flores Jr. finished off a breakout year by winning Big Ten Player of the Week for his three-touchdown, 167-yard outing on six receptions. No other receiver caught for more than 30 yards in the game. The Iamaleava-Flores connection stood strong all through the season.

Jalen Woods finished off his stellar season with 11 total tackles (10 solo), a TFL and a sack. Isaiah Chisom put up 10 total tackles, a TFL and half a sack with Keanu Williams, who also had a TFL.

Despite finishing the season on a low note, on the surface, this was a good second season for DeShaun Foster. The Bruins finished with a 7-6 (4-5) record and 10th in the Big Ten after being projected to be much worse before the season.

In the series finale, we'll be sharing how each key player did all season, among other things, surrounding the simulation.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.