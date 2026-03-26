How UCLA Can Pick Its Momentum Right Back Up

The Bruins have had a great March Madness tournament thus far, as they not only made the big dance as a one seed but also blew past their first two rounds of play against 16-seed Cal Baptist and 8-seed Oklahoma State.

During that stretch of time, some players have had career games, such as Lauren Betts , who exploded on offense to carry UCLA in their second-round matchup.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) and guard Kiki Rice (1) celebrate after defeating against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, the team as a whole has been somewhat underwhelming compared to the standards they set for themselves during the regular season, and as competition heats up, they need to start building some momentum.

Why UCLA Needs To Build Momentum ASAP

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) defends a shot by Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Achol Akot (11) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Bruins live up to what social media believes they are capable of, they will clash with teams like the UConn Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and more.

The games will be among the most challenging of the year and a reminder of the season's single low point, when UCLA lost its only game to the Texas Longhorns , who are also an inevitable match in the tournament.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) battles Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Stailee Heard (32) for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA absolutely can compete with teams of that caliber, should they be in the right mindset, which they weren’t at times in their first round matchups; for example, when they were in a somewhat close game to the 16th-seeded Lancers, and losing the scoring battle to the Cowgirls in the second quarter.

The Bruins need to build momentum and enter games fired up, they could be out of the tournament before anyone can even bat an eye, and their season would be over.

The First Opportunity for UCLA To Build Momentum

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with her team after defeating against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, in which they can begin to build their momentum for the first time.

This could be the game where Betts spreads the ball out and starts giving more confidence to her teammates, all while garnering a lot of points for herself as she always did in the regular season.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) reacts on the bench after a basket in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Furthermore, it could be the Bruins' opportunity to start playing with desperation, as at this point, the easy matchups are just about over, and the season hangs in the balance with every match.