How UCLA Can Pick Its Momentum Right Back Up
The Bruins have had a great March Madness tournament thus far, as they not only made the big dance as a one seed but also blew past their first two rounds of play against 16-seed Cal Baptist and 8-seed Oklahoma State.
During that stretch of time, some players have had career games, such as Lauren Betts, who exploded on offense to carry UCLA in their second-round matchup.
However, the team as a whole has been somewhat underwhelming compared to the standards they set for themselves during the regular season, and as competition heats up, they need to start building some momentum.
Why UCLA Needs To Build Momentum ASAP
- If the Bruins live up to what social media believes they are capable of, they will clash with teams like the UConn Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and more.
- The games will be among the most challenging of the year and a reminder of the season's single low point, when UCLA lost its only game to the Texas Longhorns, who are also an inevitable match in the tournament.
- UCLA absolutely can compete with teams of that caliber, should they be in the right mindset, which they weren’t at times in their first round matchups; for example, when they were in a somewhat close game to the 16th-seeded Lancers, and losing the scoring battle to the Cowgirls in the second quarter.
- The Bruins need to build momentum and enter games fired up, they could be out of the tournament before anyone can even bat an eye, and their season would be over.
The First Opportunity for UCLA To Build Momentum
- The Bruins will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, in which they can begin to build their momentum for the first time.
- This could be the game where Betts spreads the ball out and starts giving more confidence to her teammates, all while garnering a lot of points for herself as she always did in the regular season.
- Furthermore, it could be the Bruins' opportunity to start playing with desperation, as at this point, the easy matchups are just about over, and the season hangs in the balance with every match.
- If they start playing with nothing to lose, opponents won't be able to handle the change, and the first opportunity to do so is against Minnesota on Friday. The Bruins look to avoid the upset and get back on track.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.