How UCLA's 'Brotherhood Meetings' Changed the Locker Room
Now that UCLA's two-week stay in Costa Mesa, CA, for fall camp is over, one of the biggest stories out of the camp was DeShaun Foster's "brotherhood meetings," and how they left a last effect on the locker room.
During Saturday's media availability, the second-year head coach explained what the meetings were about and how they went throughout camp.
"Just a way for everybody to get to know the new coaches and my story, and why we are coaching," Foster said. "What my playing 'why?' was. We just went through everything and each coach got up there and was able to just tell their story. I learned a lot of stuff, even from Jerry Neuheisel, some things I didn't know about his football career and everything even though I was here for it.
"It was just awesome to just see guys open up and be vulnerable and let people know, like, you do go through stuff. Everybody's life isn't perfect."
Did Foster see or feel the impact of these meetings?
"Yeah," he answered. "A lot of tears. I just liked that the players were being vulnerable and letting their guard down because they saw the coaches doing it. That really brought us together and we're going to see if it worked."
Bhaghani Describes Player Perspective
Bruins kicker Matten Bhaghani revealed the nightly meetings during Wednesday's media availability.
"Coach Fos has done a great job instilling brotherhood in us," the junior kicker said. "We have 'brotherhood meetings' damn near almost every night. Compared to last year, the team is so much closer and you can really talk to anybody. He's reall done a great job getting all the boys meshed together and ready to go."
So, what are these "brotherhood meetings?"
Bhaghani explained, "A 'brotherhood meeting' is, basically, where we'll have one of the coaching staff, every night, give their backstory and what they feel is brotherhood and what is their 'why?' And then we'll break up into little groups and talk about our own 'whys?' and why we play football and kid of just getting to learn about your other teammates."
It's not too common for a team to be off campus during camp, but Foster tapped into his NFL days, where training camp was almost always somewhere else. Bhaghani thinks all of this connection and progression on the field is a result of being off-site.
"Being away from campus is amazing," he said. "It gets rid of all distractions. All you can focus on is football and the day-to-day and just getting better every day. Just learning about your teammates and really developing relationships with them."
