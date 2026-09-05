3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 1 Game Against Cal

The Golden Bears are not heading into Week One without talented players on their roster. In fact, Cal could be one of the sneakiest teams in the ACC this season.

Many of Cal’s talented players will face off against UCLA’s best, and those matchups could go a long way in determining which team starts the season off on the right note.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele vs. Sahir West

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest keys to victory for UCLA is putting pressure on Cal’s quarterback. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is one of the best returning passers in college football and poses a major threat to UCLA’s secondary.

If Sahir West can explode in Week One and put consistent pressure on Sagapolutele off the edge, it could take a ton of pressure off the Bruins’ secondary. Sagapolutele is coming off 3,454 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last season and supplies the Golden Bears with a ton of potential .

Ian Strong vs. Rodrick Pleasant

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) attempts to catch the ball as UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) interferes on the play during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A classic No. 1 wide receiver matching up against a No. 1 corner. Pleasant looks to be the top candidate for lockdown cornerback in this Bruins secondary, and he gets a real test in Week One.

Ian Strong played at Rutgers for three seasons, most recently coming off a season with 762 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll open as the Golden Bears' star receiver, as there has been plenty of talk about his game and what he can provide for Cal.

Wayne Knight vs. Cal’s Run Defense

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether Wayne Knight’s ground game would transfer over to the Big Ten level. While he accumulated over 1,300 rushing yards at James Madison last season, the leap in opposing talent is very real, as the Big Ten is potentially the hardest conference in football.

Tosh Lupoi, Cal’s first-year head coach, got a live look at Wayne Knight last season as Oregon’s defensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff against James Madison.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In that game, Oregon and Lupoi would ultimately get the last laugh by advancing, but Knight had a spectacular game, all things considered. Knight had 17 carries for 110 yards and three catches on the night. An average of 6.5 yards per carry is an elite output, and he did it against one of the Big Ten’s best teams.

As UCLA’s season finally kicks off, these three matchups on display will ultimately be the difference between whether or not the Bruins return to Westwood with a win.