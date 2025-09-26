Who Will Handle UCLA’s Defensive Play-Calling Duties?
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are entering Saturday's Big Ten clash against Northwestern without a defensive coordinator.
Following the mutual parting of ways with Ikaika Malloe, interim head coach Tim Skipper brought on Syracuse senior defensive analyst Kevin Coyle as a defensive assistant and said play-calling would be collaborative.
When asked for an update on if a singular person would be calling plays against the Wildcats, he said more of the same. Comparing it to how he'll manage player rotations.
"Collaborative still, that is going to get held all the way up till we go and shoot, it might be three guys calling it," Skipper said during Wednesday's media availability. "We'll see when we get there. I'm included in that, too. So we'll see. Everybody's kind of had their time to run a walk-through and make calls and all that stuff. So once we get there, the most comfortable guy will go, and that doesn't mean he's gonna do the whole time."
Defense has been a crucial part of why the Bruins have had an abysmal start. UCLA's loudest defensive leader detailed that Saturday serves as a fresh start for everyone.
Key Lawrence Outlines Mentality for Northwestern Reset
The Bruins spent the bye week going back to training camp and finding a spark. UCLA safety and standout leader Key Lawrence detailed the team's mindset going into a season reset on Saturday.
"Just with this new start... we just thinking of the mindset being 0-0 this week," Lawrence said during Tuesday's media availability. "Understanding a lot of circumstances [are] coming with self-inflicted wounds. We're just trying to get better as a team.
"Everybody got high hopes for each other. Nobody's down about it. Everybody understands it. Took it on the chin and just moving forward with our life. So that's the mindset right now."
