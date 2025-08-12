Foster: Tenured UCLA LB 'Taking Leadership' Role in Camp
DeShaun Foster's UCLA defense underwent a ton of turnover through the transfer portal and lost key players to the NFL Draft this offseason. And yet, a tenured Bruins linebacker is catching the second-year head coach's attention through two weeks of camp in Costa Mesa.
Jalen Woods, a redshirt junior, has been with the Bruins since 2022, mostly as a reserve linebacker. Ahead of the 2025 season, though, he's stepping into a bigger role just as the position group has become the deepest it's been in years.
How is he doing it while competing with the likes of JonJon Vaughns, Isaiah Chisom and Ben Perry to replace the NFL-level production of Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano? Foster laments Woods' newfound leadership as one of the main reasons.
"'J-9,' it's just good to see him taking the leadership," Foster said of Woods during Saturday's media availability. "He's waited for this opportunity for a few years now, and learned from a couple pros. It's just good to see him take that leadership vocally. He's always done the right thing on the field and on special teams, but to hear him leading vocally, we're on the right track."
Woods Embracing 'Intense' Camp Linebacker Battle
Woods is embracing the competition, because it's helping everyone grow.
"I feel like intense competition is needed for every position," Woods said during Saturday's media availability. "It makes people better, honestly. It gets the most out of players. As a linebacker group, we want everybody to play as much as we can. We want linebackers on the field all the time. So, just being able to know what we're doing so we can have opportunities like that, where more of us can get on the field."
Woods is one of the more tenured figures in UCLA's defense and is projected to have chances at an increased role compared to prior years this season. He is entering his fourth year with the Bruins and has played 27 games in his collegiate career in Westwood.
In his first season, which would eventually be redshirted, Woods played in just two games as a backup linebacker, accruing five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The next season, 2023, he played in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
In his redshirt sophomore year last season, he played in all 12 games and improved considerably, tallying 22 total tackles (15 solo and seven assisted), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
