UCLA's Donovan Dent Pegged as Potential Award Winner
The season may be a ways away, but UCLA's potential entering the 2025-26 men's basketball season is undeniable.
A transfer portal headlined by the addition of New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent makes Mick Cronin's Bruins one of the best teams to watch this year. ESPN sure thinks so.
Jeff Borzello, ESPN basketball recruiting insider, listed his early men's NCAA basketball Top 25 rankings, and has UCLA ranked 15th overall. He turned to the addition of Dent as the catalyst and projected him as the most likely Bruin to win a national award this season.
"UCLA entered the offseason knowing it needed to upgrade its perimeter playmaking, and it landed an elite point guard in Dent," Borzello wrote. "He averaged 20.4 points at New Mexico last season, earning Mountain West Player of the Year honors. His usage rate might drop with the Bruins because he's surrounded by more talent, but he'll remain among the best point guards in America."
Cronin: Dent Changes Everything For UCLA
Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
