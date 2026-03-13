Top Takeaways From Mick Cronin’s Postgame Briefing

Following UCLA's third-round victory over Rutgers, Mick Cronin was all smiles addressing the media.

UCLA will now move on to the quarterfinals to face Michigan State. While this matchup might look intimidating on paper, given the programs’ history, UCLA has made clear strides in areas that previously held it back. Here’s what Cronin had to say.

Donovan Dent Has Been Unlocked

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center.

Donovan Dent has been on an absolute tear over the last few games, racking up 65 assists against just four turnovers. With this momentum heading into tournament season, UCLA’s ceiling has risen significantly.

"I've tried to hold him to a higher standard, which is what I do with all my guys. Try to prepare him to be grown men. We try to prepare to play the best team on our schedule. That's why I think that's what. You got to try to demand at all times. And just trying to raise his level as a man and as a player. So I said this, you know, Oscar Robertson said this years ago. You]re not different on and off the floor. And he was too careless [Donovan Dent]. With the ball at New Mexico. Super talented, you know. Um, Obviously, but it's turnover. Nobody with his talent should turn the ball over. Period. It's way too talented." Mick Cronin

Offensive Struggles

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.

UCLA had an abysmal game on offense. They shot just 38% from the field, and only made one more shot than Rutgers . Against any other team, this game could have been ugly. However, UCLA was able to find a scoring margin on the free-throw line.

I give Coach Pikiell credit. He's always had, you know, always – Rutgers is always hard to play against since he's been their coach. They're physical. He's got fast guys. They're young, but they're strong and they're fast. and they're extremely well coached. That said, I don't think I called a good game offensively tonight. But I've been trying to tell these guys you can't. If you have to score 80 to win, you're going to be going home early. And that's anybody in the tournament. This tournament, and the next tournament. Because, you know, we didn't shoot it well tonight." Mick Cronin

How UCLA Has Improved Defensively

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) tries to pass the ball off defend by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Eric Freeny (8) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Besides Dent's recent efforts, the defense has also played a role in UCLA's dominance . Its ability to pressure even the simple things has caused teams to struggle significantly. Mick Cronin would explain his methods for improving UCLA's lackluster defense.

"I got a lot of buttons to push before 8 o'clock tomorrow night. Because they [Michigan State] took us to the woodshed last time we played. I think. Our bench has helped. Guys know that if you don't defend, you're coming out. You know, I think that' reality. Um, just trying to get guys to realize that it's contagious both ways. And it's not just defense; it's rebounding. We're standing watching the whole first half. And our guards changed the game. With their offensive rebounding." Mick Cronin