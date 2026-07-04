This Marquee Win Would Spark Fireworks for UCLA Football Fans

UCLA is now under new management, and a crucial win against a heated rival would show that the team is ready to make a statement in Westwood.

Bob Chesney has been hired to restore the UCLA football program to respectability in the country and the Big Ten. A big way to earn respect is beating an in-state rival. Michigan vs. Michigan State is the biggest in-state rivalry in the Big Ten, and those matches are always dogfights.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For UCLA, they haven't had the same level of success against USC, with a 3-7 record in the last 10 games and losses in the previous two. However, if Chesney is able to beat the Trojans in his first year as head coach, all the UCLA faithful will be celebrating in the streets of Westwood.

Why This Game Matters for UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is one of the biggest brands in college football, synonymous with high-profile names. Names like Caleb Williams, Reggie Bush, and Carson Palmer have all come to USC and won the Heisman Trophy. They have been top players not just in college but also in the NFL. USC has dominated this rivalry in recent years, but the Bruins have new life heading into 2026.

Despite UCLA's long-time status as college football's 'little brother' compared to nationally recognized USC, the Bruins have a unique opportunity. USC, projected as a top 15 team and a CFP contender, could see its path disrupted if UCLA pulls off an upset.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley's job security has waned since leaving Oklahoma. A loss to UCLA and missing the Playoff could force him to find a new job. If the Bruins upset USC at home, it may signal a power shift in LA, suggesting that UCLA could soon be more dominant than USC.

New-Look UCLA Roster

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has a completely new roster heading into next season. A new head coach in Bob Chesney, a brand new staff, a brand new offensive line, new weapons on the outside, and a revamped defense. Even with all these new and exciting players coming to Westwood, Nico Iamaleava is coming back to prove he is one of the better QBs in the Big Ten.

UCLA will have a new-look offense with Wayne Knight coming over from James Madison, who was the best running back in the Sun Belt Conference in 2025. Chesney also brought in new linemen such as Jordan Davis from South Alabama, Riley Robell, and Carter Sweazie, following Bob Chesney from James Madison, to help block for Knight. Iamaleava will also have some weapons to throw to with wide receivers Landon Ellis and Leland Smith, who both had over 600 yards receiving last year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira followed Bob Chesney from James Madison to bring in a better pass rush. Sammy Omosigho came from Oklahoma to bolster the run defense, as he was one of the best run-stopping linebackers in the country. Cornerback DJ Barksdale also came from James Madison to help with the secondary.