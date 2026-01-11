Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Nebraska

The No. 4 Bruins are set to face off against No. 25 Nebraska, hoping to extend their win streak to nine, after losing to No. 3 Texas on Nov. 26.

UCLA has looked great all season, even against good teams. This season, the Bruins are 5-1 against ranked opponents, and have a good shot at making that record 6-1 once they are done with Nebraska . According to ESPN Analytics, the Bruins have a 79.9% chance of winning this one.

Numbers You Need to Know

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins entering this game are averaging 87.3 points per game, while shooting a good 51% from the field. Their three-point shooting has been good this season, minus a few outliers, as they have shot 37.5% from the perimeter.

Defensively the Bruins still have room to grow as they currently rank 34th in the nation with 56.3 points per game. While at first glance this might not look to good, first place Minnesota is only allowing 5.2 less points per game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A big reason why the Bruins have been so effective on both sides of the court this season has been their elite rebounding with 44.3 per game, this ranks them 15th in the nation in that stat. A lot of their offensive capabilities this season have been of the back of their 22.3 assists per game, that ranks them 3rd nationally.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Nebraska guards Ruby Porter (11) and Ashley Scoggin, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other-hand Nebraska has been just as good. This season, they are averaging 85.8 points per game while giving up a solid 60.9 points per game. They are also shooting 51%, a number that UCLA needs to limit during their showdown. On paper, Nebraska is better than UCLA would like to admit.

The Cornhuskers this season are also averaging an ok 36.4 rebounds per game; this is a place UCLA will have a significant edge. Nebraska could be better at passing the ball, only averaging 19.4 assists per game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) battles Long Beach State Beach center Haley Wright (33) and guard Brynna Pukis (32) for a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both teams have struggled with turnovers, both giving up the ball 12-plus times a game. UCLA is giving up 12.2 turnovers a game, however they have made a lot of them up averaging 8.4 steals per game. Nebraska is giving up 12.7 turnovers a game, but have impressed with their 8.9 steals per game.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, this game has the potential to be close. Nebraska has proved time and time again that it can play scrappy basketball, something UCLA needs to figure out how to limit. However, the sheer talent the Bruins hold should be enough to overcome any issues Nebraska presents.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .