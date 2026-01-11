Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Nebraska
The No. 4 Bruins are set to face off against No. 25 Nebraska, hoping to extend their win streak to nine, after losing to No. 3 Texas on Nov. 26.
UCLA has looked great all season, even against good teams. This season, the Bruins are 5-1 against ranked opponents, and have a good shot at making that record 6-1 once they are done with Nebraska. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bruins have a 79.9% chance of winning this one.
Numbers You Need to Know
The Bruins entering this game are averaging 87.3 points per game, while shooting a good 51% from the field. Their three-point shooting has been good this season, minus a few outliers, as they have shot 37.5% from the perimeter.
Defensively the Bruins still have room to grow as they currently rank 34th in the nation with 56.3 points per game. While at first glance this might not look to good, first place Minnesota is only allowing 5.2 less points per game.
A big reason why the Bruins have been so effective on both sides of the court this season has been their elite rebounding with 44.3 per game, this ranks them 15th in the nation in that stat. A lot of their offensive capabilities this season have been of the back of their 22.3 assists per game, that ranks them 3rd nationally.
On the other-hand Nebraska has been just as good. This season, they are averaging 85.8 points per game while giving up a solid 60.9 points per game. They are also shooting 51%, a number that UCLA needs to limit during their showdown. On paper, Nebraska is better than UCLA would like to admit.
The Cornhuskers this season are also averaging an ok 36.4 rebounds per game; this is a place UCLA will have a significant edge. Nebraska could be better at passing the ball, only averaging 19.4 assists per game.
Both teams have struggled with turnovers, both giving up the ball 12-plus times a game. UCLA is giving up 12.2 turnovers a game, however they have made a lot of them up averaging 8.4 steals per game. Nebraska is giving up 12.7 turnovers a game, but have impressed with their 8.9 steals per game.
Overall, this game has the potential to be close. Nebraska has proved time and time again that it can play scrappy basketball, something UCLA needs to figure out how to limit. However, the sheer talent the Bruins hold should be enough to overcome any issues Nebraska presents.
