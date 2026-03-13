Everything to Know Before UCLA’s Quarterfinal Showdown vs. Michigan State

Earlier this season, UCLA was blown out by Michigan State in a game that carried major implications for the Bruins’ season.

This could be UCLA’s final chance to get revenge against a very strong Michigan State team. In the first matchup, UCLA lost 82–59 in a game where the Bruins looked completely overwhelmed. Now UCLA has an opportunity to rewrite the narrative between these two teams.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA enters this game as a 5.5-point underdog. While those odds might be slightly generous to UCLA, they still open the door for a potential upset. If the Bruins can play to their strengths, they may have a chance to make that happen, though the odds are not in their favor.

The Bruins have played their best basketball and collected most of their top-10 wins this season at Pauley Pavilion. With this game being played in Chicago, UCLA will not have that same advantage. When factoring in travel and fan presence, Michigan State could even benefit from a slight pseudo-home-court advantage.

How UCLA Can Pull Off an Upset

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) scores against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For UCLA to win this game, it must find a way to even out the rebounding margins. Michigan State is averaging a strong 40 rebounds per game this season. Compared to UCLA’s 32.7 rebounds per game, the difference becomes clear. Closing that gap will require a combined effort from UCLA’s key players.

UCLA’s offense also struggled in its previous game against Rutgers, shooting just 38% from the field. That number becomes concerning when considering the matchup with Michigan State. If UCLA cannot shoot at least around 48% from the field, the Bruins could find themselves in serious trouble.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots a free throw against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Good teams rarely allow opponents to survive poor shooting performances. Michigan State is averaging 78.8 points per game this season and has proven it can capitalize on opportunities. UCLA cannot afford to give Michigan State any extra chances.

UCLA’s depth could also play a major role in a potential upset. In the games where UCLA defeated top-10 opponents, the common theme was strong production from the bench. When UCLA’s bench players contribute consistent scoring, it opens the floor for the starters to play more efficiently.

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images