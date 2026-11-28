Entering the final week of the 2026 regular season, UCLA has yet to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. In fact, no team has.

The conference title matchup will be decided after a few results are final. The Bruins have five different paths to reach Indianapolis, including a surefire route, based on the fact that they control their own destiny.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) poses for a photo after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Option 1: Win and in

This is the simplest answer. If UCLA beats USC, the Bruins will be playing in the Big Ten Championship Game. There's no overcomplicating it. The only question is which team they would play. They have only faced one possible opponent (Oregon).

UCLA is currently the only Big Ten team with just one loss in conference play. A win over the Trojans would clinch the regular-season Big Ten title and push the Bruins to an incredible 8-1 against conference opponents.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) and head coach Bob Chesney celebrate the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Option 2: Indiana and Oregon Lose

USC and Ohio State have been mathematically eliminated. That means that only UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, and Iowa are alive. The most likely opponent is the Ducks. The Bruins beat them earlier this year in Eugene.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers need a win and another result to go their way. The Hawkeyes need several results to go their way. Should Indiana and Oregon lose, the Bruins would face Iowa for the Big Ten title. UCLA has only faced the Hawkeyes once since 1987, which was a 20-17 Bruins win in 2024. Iowa is only alive after conquering rival Nebraska Friday night.

Iowa's win makes it a 4-team race for the Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game berths 👀 pic.twitter.com/6JjUEhWLAe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 27, 2026

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Option 3: UCLA and Indiana Lose, Oregon Wins

The Hoosiers are hot on the Bruins' tails. However, if Indiana loses in historic upset fashion against Purdue, then UCLA's result against the Trojans is irrelevant. The Bruins would have a rematch with the Ducks, this time for a shiny trophy.

The odds of this scenario happening are quite low. UCLA cannot bank on the 3-8 Boilermakers somehow taking down a national titan, even with Indiana's quarterback situation being less than consistent.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Option 4: UCLA Loses, Indiana Wins, Oregon Loses, and Ohio State Wins

This is where additional tiebreakers come into effect. If the Buckeyes win, then crazy schedule tiebreakers come into effect, and the Hoosiers would jump past the Ducks. Indiana would play for the Big Ten title (in its home state) for the second year in a row.

Even though UCLA fans travel well, this might be the least ideal scenario for the Bruins. They would effectively be playing a true road game against a team with championship DNA.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reacts to a play against Michigan during the third overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Option 5: Pure Chaos

There is one more scenario for the Bruins to clinch a spot in Indianapolis. If UCLA and Oregon lose, and Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Iowa win, and the Bruins have a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa, then UCLA would play for the conference title.

The Bruins would play the Ducks in this near-impossible situation. UCLA can spare any sweat by simply beating USC.