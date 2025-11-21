UCLA Extends Offer to 2026 West Virginia QB Commit
UCLA has been one of the most active teams during flip season for the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bruins have already flipped Markus Kier, a three-star wide receiver from Princeton, Travis Robertson, a three-star offensive lineman from Bowling Green, and C.J. Lavender, a three-star safety from Washington, and they are looking to add more.
UCLA's latest flip target is a three-star West Virginia quarterback commit, whom the Bruins recently offered and are looking to make a push for ahead of the Early National Signing Period.
UCLA Targets West Virginia Quarterback Commit
On November 19, UCLA extended an offer to Wyatt Brown, a three-star quarterback from Notre Dame High School in Santa Monica, California. Brown shared on X that his offer from the Bruins came after a conversation with general manager Khary Darlington.
- "God is good! After an incredible conversation with [Khary Darlinton], I am incredibly blessed to have earned an offer from The University of California, Los Angeles!" Brown wrote.
While Brown has been committed to West Virginia since Sept, the young quarterback appears to have a lot of interest in UCLA.
Shortly after receiving the offer, Brown spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about UCLA. He explained that he has many ties to the program, noting that he has grown up as a fan of the Bruins, lives within walking distance of the campus, and that multiple members of his family have attended the school.
- “Coach Darlington gave me a call [Wednesday] night and I was excited about it,” Brown told Gorney. “I grew up a Bruin fan, my whole family went to UCLA and I live down the street so it’s very intriguing.”
Brown told Gorney that he's still 100% committed to West Virginia, but did mention that if the Bruins could potentially hire their next head coach before signing day, then that could change things.
- “[The UCLA coaching search] is the factor for sure that I’ll be looking at," Brown said. "Whatever happens, happens and we’ll see where it goes from there. I know there isn’t a lot of time until signing day but that would be cool. I know they’re doing well under their interim head coach."
UCLA hasn’t secured a quarterback in the 2026 cycle, so Brown would be a massive addition to their class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1,575 overall player in the country, the No. 97 quarterback, and the No. 123 prospect from California.
While the odds are still in West Virginia's favor to end up with Brown, UCLA appears to have a solid chance to flip him.
