UCLA Extends Offer to 2026 West Virginia QB Commit

A 2026 West Virginia quarterback commit is emerging as a flip target for UCLA.

Max Dorsey

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA has been one of the most active teams during flip season for the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bruins have already flipped Markus Kier, a three-star wide receiver from Princeton, Travis Robertson, a three-star offensive lineman from Bowling Green, and C.J. Lavender, a three-star safety from Washington, and they are looking to add more. 

UCLA's latest flip target is a three-star West Virginia quarterback commit, whom the Bruins recently offered and are looking to make a push for ahead of the Early National Signing Period.

UCLA Targets West Virginia Quarterback Commit

On November 19, UCLA extended an offer to Wyatt Brown, a three-star quarterback from Notre Dame High School in Santa Monica, California. Brown shared on X that his offer from the Bruins came after a conversation with general manager Khary Darlington.

  • "God is good! After an incredible conversation with [Khary Darlinton], I am incredibly blessed to have earned an offer from The University of California, Los Angeles!" Brown wrote.

While Brown has been committed to West Virginia since Sept, the young quarterback appears to have a lot of interest in UCLA.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly after receiving the offer, Brown spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about UCLA. He explained that he has many ties to the program, noting that he has grown up as a fan of the Bruins, lives within walking distance of the campus, and that multiple members of his family have attended the school.

  • “Coach Darlington gave me a call [Wednesday] night and I was excited about it,” Brown told Gorney. “I grew up a Bruin fan, my whole family went to UCLA and I live down the street so it’s very intriguing.”
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brown told Gorney that he's still 100% committed to West Virginia, but did mention that if the Bruins could potentially hire their next head coach before signing day, then that could change things.

  • “[The UCLA coaching search] is the factor for sure that I’ll be looking at," Brown said. "Whatever happens, happens and we’ll see where it goes from there. I know there isn’t a lot of time until signing day but that would be cool. I know they’re doing well under their interim head coach."

UCLA hasn’t secured a quarterback in the 2026 cycle, so Brown would be a massive addition to their class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1,575 overall player in the country, the No. 97 quarterback, and the No. 123 prospect from California. 

While the odds are still in West Virginia's favor to end up with Brown, UCLA appears to have a solid chance to flip him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.