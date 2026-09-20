Fans React to UCLA’s Offensive Explosion Against Purdue

The late Saturday night brawl between Purdue and UCLA provided plenty of opinions from fans, some good and some bad.

UCLA’s offense looked absolutely electric all night, but the same cannot be said about the defensive side of the ball. Nonetheless, UCLA was able to improve to 3-0 in a high-scoring shootout with the Boilermakers, winning 52-38.

Fans Have Complaints Regarding UCLA’s Defense

This is piss poor defense right now by UCLA — Bruin Source (@BruinSource) September 20, 2026

UCLA defense looks atrocious… — Rose Bowl Bruin 🐻🌹 (@ece_Bruin) September 20, 2026

UCLA’s defense looked non-existent for most of the game. The Bruins allowed 488 total yards and 38 points in the worst showing as a unit so far this season. Ryan Browne and the Boilermakers' passing offense seemed to move the ball at will, as Browne would finish with 378 yards on 19 completions and 3 touchdowns on the night.

can ucla defense stop sucking — Dori Cohen (@cohen_dori) September 20, 2026

However, the defense would ultimately come up huge, getting stops down the stretch and a crucial interception by Rodrick Pleasant to essentially seal a UCLA win.

Nico Iamaleava Looked Much Improved

Nico Iamaleava is dialed tonight. Another on-target throw down the field. Bruins in the redzone — Eric Hayrapetian (@EricHayrapetian) September 20, 2026

Looking at UCLA’s offense, quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his best game of the season. The senior quarterback looked much cleaner and avoided mistakes for the majority of the night.

Great start from Nico. 2 TD’s to Semaj Morgan within the first 6 minutes of the game.



14-7 bruins early — Ucla Fans (@ucla_fans) September 20, 2026

Iamaleava would throw for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns, his first three of the season. If Iamaleava can continue to perform at the level we saw against Purdue, this UCLA team could be very well balanced and ready to make a statement in the Big Ten.

Nico Iamaleava has been taking a beating 3 weeks into the season. #UCLA — Anyone that calls it ✌️The ULo✌️ is a terrorist (@JuanRapido32) September 20, 2026

The biggest issue surrounding Iamaleava may not be his performance, but rather his availability and health moving forward. Throughout the game, Iamaleava took shots that caused him to visibly wince in pain. He left the game twice with two separate injuries, but would luckily return to the action after each.

Semaj Morgan Is Making a Name For Himself

I LOVE SEMAJ MORGAN — Bob Chesney burner (@saduclafan) September 20, 2026

Semaj Morgan is absolutely unlocking this UCLA passing attack that they so desperately need to get rolling. Great start for the Bruins in their conference opener — LC (@BetweendaHashes) September 20, 2026

For two straight weeks, wide receiver Semaj Morgan has led the Bruins in receiving and put together another impressive performance against the Boilermakers. Fans were quick to take note of Morgan’s significant involvement in the offense, as he scored the first two touchdowns of the night.

SEMAJ MORGAN IS ELECTRICCCCCCCCC BANGGGGGGGGGG — nate (@nate_x11) September 20, 2026

Morgan will no doubt have a hand in the offensive involvement as the season progresses, as he has put together back-to-back difference-making performances for the Bruins.

Semaj Morgan with ANOTHER receiving touchdown.



He had just four receiving TD's in three seasons at Michigan.



He has two in the first quarter today. — Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) September 20, 2026

The Bruins certainly have things to clean up as they continue with conference play, but tonight solidified that this UCLA offense will be one to watch in the Big Ten. This UCLA offense will no doubt be the driving force behind the Bruins’ success this season.