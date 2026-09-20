Fans React to UCLA’s Offensive Explosion Against Purdue
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The late Saturday night brawl between Purdue and UCLA provided plenty of opinions from fans, some good and some bad.
UCLA’s offense looked absolutely electric all night, but the same cannot be said about the defensive side of the ball. Nonetheless, UCLA was able to improve to 3-0 in a high-scoring shootout with the Boilermakers, winning 52-38.
Fans Have Complaints Regarding UCLA’s Defense
UCLA’s defense looked non-existent for most of the game. The Bruins allowed 488 total yards and 38 points in the worst showing as a unit so far this season. Ryan Browne and the Boilermakers' passing offense seemed to move the ball at will, as Browne would finish with 378 yards on 19 completions and 3 touchdowns on the night.
However, the defense would ultimately come up huge, getting stops down the stretch and a crucial interception by Rodrick Pleasant to essentially seal a UCLA win.
Nico Iamaleava Looked Much Improved
Looking at UCLA’s offense, quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his best game of the season. The senior quarterback looked much cleaner and avoided mistakes for the majority of the night.
Iamaleava would throw for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns, his first three of the season. If Iamaleava can continue to perform at the level we saw against Purdue, this UCLA team could be very well balanced and ready to make a statement in the Big Ten.
The biggest issue surrounding Iamaleava may not be his performance, but rather his availability and health moving forward. Throughout the game, Iamaleava took shots that caused him to visibly wince in pain. He left the game twice with two separate injuries, but would luckily return to the action after each.
Semaj Morgan Is Making a Name For Himself
For two straight weeks, wide receiver Semaj Morgan has led the Bruins in receiving and put together another impressive performance against the Boilermakers. Fans were quick to take note of Morgan’s significant involvement in the offense, as he scored the first two touchdowns of the night.
Morgan will no doubt have a hand in the offensive involvement as the season progresses, as he has put together back-to-back difference-making performances for the Bruins.
The Bruins certainly have things to clean up as they continue with conference play, but tonight solidified that this UCLA offense will be one to watch in the Big Ten. This UCLA offense will no doubt be the driving force behind the Bruins’ success this season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.