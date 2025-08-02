RB Jalen Berger is Back and Ready for UCLA's Season
UCLA running back Jalen Berger had to fight through an ankle sprain that hindered him through the back half of the season in 2024. He admitted that the injury kept affecting his play until the end of the year. However, in a recent interview with the media after the Bruins' third practice of Fall Camp, Berger confirmed he's fully recovered and ready to contribute.
"It hindered me for the rest of the season," Berger stated to reporters. "It's fully healed right now and I'm feeling perfect."
Berger, a New Jersey native, appeared in eight games for UCLA after transferring from Michigan State. He finished the year with 178 total rushing yards on 48 carries. This upcoming season, Berger hopes to do more for the offense, as now he gets a full offseason with the team.
“It feels good,” he said Saturday after practice. “My body changed a lot compared to last year. I came in late fall, fall camp last year, so it was kind of hard for me to adjust. But, just being around the team this whole year, it made everything better and easier.”
Berger is part of an already deep running back room, which also consists of recent Cal transfer Jaivian Thomas. He's already seen the vision that lies ahead for this stacked personnel as they've already had a good chance to bond with a few days at camp.
“Our running back room is deep,” Berger said. “And, our receivers, I see them getting extra work with Nico after practice. So, I feel like the whole offense is clicking, and we’re all on the same page. We’re gonna be dangerous this year for sure.”
Everyone is slowly getting acclimated to the new schemes of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who came to UCLA after a previous stint with the Indiana Hoosiers. So far, he's put an emphasis on balance and hopes that the offense will take that philosophy into the 2025 season.
Berger has taken to his new OC, and he's hopeful that he, along with new transfers such as Thomas and Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, can take this offense to new heights.
“You can tell he wants to win,” running back Jalen Berger said.
