Identifying Weaknesses That UCLA Must Address
In this story:
With the Bob Chesney era set to begin once James Madison’s CFP run concludes, UCLA will still have several roster gaps to address upon his arrival.
It is nice to think that with Bob Chesney joining the Bruins, they will become college football playoff contenders right away. However, the Bruins' roster is still a ways off from making noise, especially given the absolute bust the early-signing window was.
Defense
Defensively, in 2025, the Bruins struggled to get anything substantial going. While there were some flashes during their three-game win streak, most of it, if not all, goes to the offense. Entering the transfer portal, the Bruins have lost out on both Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin.
They really haven't hit on anything either in the early-signing window. The Bruins would lose out on Carter Gooden and Anthony Jones, both four-star recruits who play on the defensive line. As it stands now, UCLA does not have a game wrecker on its line.
Under Bob Chesney, JMU was considered a powerhouse at defense, as they were 10th in points allowed and 2nd in rushing defense, both of which contributed heavily. Without a strong defensive year from James Madison, there is a good chance they would not be in the playoffs.
Running Backs and Offensive Line
Both position groups will need to be revamped this offseason. Like the defensive line, UCLA would also lose out on a four-star recruit offensive lineman in Micah Smith. However, outside of him, UCLA was able to grab a few other notable three stars, who will be crucial in rebuilding UCLA's offense.
JMU's offensive identity is its run game, something that Dean Kennedy will most likely bring to UCLA. In order for this to happen for the Bruins, they need to start with the offensive line and worry about landing bigger transfers later, such as Wayne Knight if he decides to enter the portal.
The Bruins' running game this season was awful, only rushing for 1,676 yards across the entire season. Without a very solid run game, the Bruins could be hosed next season. The passing game is only as good as the run game allows it to be, as shown this season with Nico Iamaleava.
If the Bruins can patch these weaknesses, they should be looking strong for the 2026 campaign. Bob Chesney will need all hands on deck for this to be possible, from donors and players willing to buy into this new look UCLA team.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.