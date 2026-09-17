UCLA Football Closing in on Elite 4-Star Quarterback Prospect

The Bruins entered the 2026 season with fairly high expectations, and so far they have lived up to them. With a 2-0 start under Bob Chesney, the Bruins look completely revitalized as a team compared to last season.

However, success in college football can fade fast if there’s not enough incoming talent, and Bob Chesney and the UCLA staff are closing in on a commitment from 4-star quarterback Josiah Boyd.

Final Three Teams Announced

NEWS: Elite 2028 QB Josiah Boyd is down to 3 Schools, source tells @Rivals



The 6’3 180 QB from Moreno Valley, CA is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/lIdhpN8YtO pic.twitter.com/9qXEkRhczl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 16, 2026

Rivals reports that Boyd has narrowed his recruitment to a final three: Oregon, UCLA, and Kentucky. According to Rivals , Boyd is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting cycle and ranks 31st nationally.

While it would obviously be a huge win for Chesney and the program, the Bruins still have solid competition for the 4-star quarterback. Hailing from Moreno Valley, California, you have to love the odds that it gives UCLA, being so close to home.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd is listed at 6’3”, 180 pounds, and is a dual-threat-style quarterback who possesses major arm talent. He profiles a bit similarly to Nico Iamaleava, which could make him a perfect fit for the Bruins. He’ll get a chance to visit UCLA and watch Iamaleava live, as he’s currently scheduled to take a trip to Westwood this weekend.

Boyd is set to visit Oregon the day before UCLA, on Friday, Sept. 18, and then will travel down to Pasadena to attend the Purdue game at home. He’s also set to visit Kentucky later on in the year.

Could Be a Huge Commitment for Chesney

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve already seen a glimmer of success through the two weeks that Chesney has been the head coach for the Bruins, but it would be even better to see him already succeeding in the recruiting game by landing commitments for future years.

UCLA has by far the most resources of any school Chesney has been in his career, so it will be interesting to see how he attacks the recruiting game. Boyd is a part of the 2028 class, so it would still be a while before we’d see him take the field wherever he eventually commits.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd outruns a dive by La Quinta's Sebastian Osorio on a quarterback keeper during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Boyd may not commit anytime soon, it’s good to know that UCLA is already closing in on one of the most talented players in the 2028 recruiting class. Now UCLA will hopefully put on a show against the Boilermakers in an attempt to land the 4-star talent.