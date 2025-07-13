UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Left Tackle
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, the players projected by Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson to take up UCLA's left tackle depth.
Courtland Ford, Redshirt Senior
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
"We'd anticipate Ford starting at left tackle at this point. Reuben Unije's eligibility for next year is still uncertain, and he didn't look great in his brief action this season. Jaylan Jeffers had some OK moments, and also some much worse moments. Barring an 11th-hour return from Niki Prongos, the stage appears set for Ford to coming in and start at the left tackle spot. He has just one year left, so this isn't a long-term solution to UCLA's offensive line problems, but Ford should be able to paper over at least one of the major offensive line concerns for this season. Assuming full health, UCLA should have its left tackle here." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Jaylan Jeffers, Redshirt Senior
Jeffers returns to Westwood for his fourth season with the program. The Oregon transfer missed the 2024 season with an injury. In 2022, he appeared in just three games as a reserve offensive tackle and appeared in six games in 2023. He will likely end his collegiate career in a similar role, but is projected to be Ford's immediate backup.
Reuben Unije, Redshirt Senior
Unije, another returner and former transfer, had tremendous upside in his first season with the Bruins in 2024 before going down with a season-ending injury after four games. With the addition of Ford and familiarity of right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, the former Houston and Louisville enrollee is projected to be the first tackle off the bench.
"Unije was expected to solve UCLA's issues at left tackle last season, but after four games, he was unable to play again due to injury. That led to a revolving door at left tackle that eventually led to two different walkons starting at the spot last season. In retrospect, it's amazing that it didn't end up more of a disaster than it was. UCLA brought in other options at left tackle, most notably Courtland Ford from Kentucky, so Unije doesn't project to start there. He could, however, end up starting at right tackle, which would allow Garrett DiGiorgio to move inside to guard, which some have speculated would be his better position anyway. At worst, Unije projects as UCLA's third tackle in the rotation, and at best, he's the starter at right tackle this season." David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Jensen Somerville, Redshirt Freshman
Somerville is entering his second season with UCLA as a product of the class of 2024. He didn't see game action last season and was redshirted. He was regularly with the second stringers during spring practice, according to David Woods, but may not see game action again this season.
Mark Schroller, Redshirt Freshman
Schroller is another commit from the class of 2024 and didn't see any game action either in the 2024 season. He was redshirted and, like Somerville, will be vying for a backup spot moving forward.
