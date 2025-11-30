All Bruins

Fans React to the USC–UCLA Rivalry Battle

Social Media sounds off during USC vs UCLA

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bruins are taking on the No. 19 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Here is how social media reacted during the game.

UCLA entered the matchup at a clear disadvantage on paper, and it played out exactly that way. The Bruins were completely stifled in a 29-10 loss, showing, far from the performance fans hoped to see in the final game of the season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Social Media Reacts to First Quarter

The Trojans would get the ball first and score off of a very run-heavy drive capped by a King Miller touchdown run. Social media reacts to UCLA's poor opening defensive performance. 7-0 Trojans

The first Bruins drive of the game would end in a punt. Fans are not very happy.

On the next Trojan drive, the UCLA defense would show up, forcing a field goal and blocking it. Social media reacts to the blocked kick.

The Bruins are driving well to end the first quarter. Social media reacts to the first quarter.

Social Media React to Second Quarter

The Bruins are really putting on the pressure early in the second quarter. With notable touches from Mikey Matthews, Jalen Berger, and Anthony Woods.

The drive would be capped off with a short Kwazi Gilmer touchdown catch. The Bruins are really starting to threaten the Trojans.

UCLA's defense hold strong again, forcing USC to kick a field goal that they would miss.

UCLA would answer back with a field goal after a very long drive; the Bruins have now taken their first lead of the game. 10-7 UCLA

Social Media Reacts at Halftime

UCLA has really shocked the world with a very good first half. Only up a field goal, still UCLA is playing better especially coming into this game as -21.5 point underdogs.

Social Media React to Third Quarter

It has been a punt fest to start the third quarter. Social media reacts to a slow second half for both teams.

The offensive stalemate would not last long. Makai Lemon would grab a 32-yard touchdown pass to give the Trojans the lead and the momentum. 14-10 USC

Social Media Reacts to Fourth Quarter

UCLA's Key Lawrence would make a game changing intercpetion, however it would be called back after a roughing the passer call.

USC would take advantage of the penalty, and score a touchdown, extending the lead to 11, Trojans 21-10.

UCLA would convert and impossible 3rd & 21 to keep hope alive.

UCLA would turn the ball over on downs after putting themselves in the same situation from the previous set of downs.

King Miller just sent UCLA home with a 41-yard touchdown run. This might be the end of UCLA's season.

Social Media Reacts to The Final Score

UCLA would drop its final game of the season 29-10. Not the result they were looking for. Social Media sounds off after the loss.

