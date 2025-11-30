Fans React to the USC–UCLA Rivalry Battle
The Bruins are taking on the No. 19 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Here is how social media reacted during the game.
UCLA entered the matchup at a clear disadvantage on paper, and it played out exactly that way. The Bruins were completely stifled in a 29-10 loss, showing, far from the performance fans hoped to see in the final game of the season.
Social Media Reacts to First Quarter
The Trojans would get the ball first and score off of a very run-heavy drive capped by a King Miller touchdown run. Social media reacts to UCLA's poor opening defensive performance. 7-0 Trojans
The first Bruins drive of the game would end in a punt. Fans are not very happy.
On the next Trojan drive, the UCLA defense would show up, forcing a field goal and blocking it. Social media reacts to the blocked kick.
The Bruins are driving well to end the first quarter. Social media reacts to the first quarter.
Social Media React to Second Quarter
The Bruins are really putting on the pressure early in the second quarter. With notable touches from Mikey Matthews, Jalen Berger, and Anthony Woods.
The drive would be capped off with a short Kwazi Gilmer touchdown catch. The Bruins are really starting to threaten the Trojans.
UCLA's defense hold strong again, forcing USC to kick a field goal that they would miss.
UCLA would answer back with a field goal after a very long drive; the Bruins have now taken their first lead of the game. 10-7 UCLA
Social Media Reacts at Halftime
UCLA has really shocked the world with a very good first half. Only up a field goal, still UCLA is playing better especially coming into this game as -21.5 point underdogs.
Social Media React to Third Quarter
It has been a punt fest to start the third quarter. Social media reacts to a slow second half for both teams.
The offensive stalemate would not last long. Makai Lemon would grab a 32-yard touchdown pass to give the Trojans the lead and the momentum. 14-10 USC
Social Media Reacts to Fourth Quarter
UCLA's Key Lawrence would make a game changing intercpetion, however it would be called back after a roughing the passer call.
USC would take advantage of the penalty, and score a touchdown, extending the lead to 11, Trojans 21-10.
UCLA would convert and impossible 3rd & 21 to keep hope alive.
UCLA would turn the ball over on downs after putting themselves in the same situation from the previous set of downs.
King Miller just sent UCLA home with a 41-yard touchdown run. This might be the end of UCLA's season.
Social Media Reacts to The Final Score
UCLA would drop its final game of the season 29-10. Not the result they were looking for. Social Media sounds off after the loss.
