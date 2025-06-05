EXCLUSIVE: 2026 Dylan Waters Breaks Down His Bruins' Offer
Recruiting remains to be the lifeline of many college football, basketball, baseball, and other college sports' team and program.
With all sports having a seasonal appearance, it is worth noting that recruiting doesn't have a season. Instead, recruiting is all year around with season of events coming at certain points throughout the year.
There are stretches of dead and contact periods that make up for the 365 days in a calendar year. With many stages of recruiting being very important, you can't hit stage two or even three without initiating stage one.
Recruiting is like a conveyer belt, you have to get the first step done before moving on to the next. When it comes to recruiting, the first step is the offering process. Each school can contact either the athlete or depending on the circumstances in the classification deadline, coaches and family of the athlete in iorder to extend the offer, which is usually a recognition thing that says "I want you at my program".
The UCLA Bruins have offered many recruits as of late with some of the players receiving heavy attention around the nation already. One of the players to receive his Bruins' offer as of late is Dylan Waters. Waters currently holds offers from many programs, including UNLV, Utah, and most recently, the UCLA Bruins. Waters is a cornerback and track star at Fortbend Marshall High School in
Waters recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins' football offer.
"It means a lot to me to be offered by such a prestige university," the Fortbend Marshall High School cornerback and track star stated to UCLA Bruins On SI following his offer.
He went more in-depth about which coach offered him, and the message that was left with him, as he is a 2026 recruit.
"Coach Meeche (Demetrice Martin) (UCLA Secondary Coach) offered me, and he said he is offering me a full ride."
Visiting the Bruins will be a quick turnaround as he will be in attendance this weekend as part of one of his off-season visits.
"I will be in Los Angeles this weekend for a visit," the talented prospect confirmed.
When you think of UCLA, many things can come to one's mind. For the Fortbend marshall High School star, two things come to mind when UCLA is brought up in conversation.
"I think of a hard working athletes and a winning program," the Bruins target stated.