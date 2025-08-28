UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Cole Cogshell
The highest ranked recruit of DeShaun Foster's 2025 freshman recruiting class: Cole Cogshell. Ranked as a four star edge rusher by all the major recruiting sites (247Sports, ESPN, etc.), he brings massive potential to a defensive group that was pretty lackluster in 2024.
Greg Biggins, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst, had extremely good things to say about the young player.
- "Cogshell is one of our favorite edge rushers out West and has a very high ceiling to him," wrote Biggins. "At 6-3, 240 pounds, he has a solid frame, plays a physical game and can get after the quarterback. He can win off the edge with speed or power and has a variety of pass rush moves. He can bend and dip around the corner and has very good closing speed."
- "He plays with a relentless motor and has the kind of toughness and edge in his game you have to have to excel in the trenches. He plays out of a four and three-point stance and is able to slide inside and plays as a tackle in certain situations."
- "He has a quick first step, strong hands and the length to separate from an opposing tackle. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling if he continues to develop at his present rate."
Cole has an interesting story. Back in February, Los Angeles was hit with some pretty devastating fires, and many souls were affected. As it turns out, so was Cogshell's family:
"I was sitting in my apartment in Laurel, and I just seen fires, like, smoke outside my room," Cogshell said in the latest 'Chasing Saturdays' UCLA football episode, where you can get a sneak peek at what the Bruins' training camp looks like. "I checked the group chat that me and my family is in. I heard that [the] fires was up there.
"We didn't really know when the news was going to get to everybody about the houses that burned down or not, but, I believe two or three days later, they told me that my grandpa's house was burned. And that was the house that I grew up in since I came to California, Pasadena. We're originally from Houston.
"It was kind of crazy and surreal, honestly, to see something go away that quick. You don't know when something's going to happen. Someone or something can be here for one second and be gone the next, so, you've got to really value your time with that thing or with that person."
What Cogshell quickyl realized, was that UCLA was always more than a football team, it's a family. Any challenge he'd have to face, he would never have to do it alone. When he needed help after the fires, coach Foster was the first to jump in, along with some other friendly teammates.
"I didn't really have everybody's contact saved yet," he said. "But, my phone was just getting flooded with a bunch of messages and supporting messages and I thought it was cool how my teammates supported me. And I just got here, too. I had only been here for, like, two weeks at the time.
"Definitely was a surreal feeling of them doing that to me, too. Coach Foster helped my oldest brother out, too, and my grandpa by giving them some clothes and stuff. It was really cool that they did that."
Cogshell is one of the few freshmen in the 2025 class who have a chance of making an immediate impact and possibly ending the season as a starting player. Spencer Barnes of "UCLA Bruins On SI" detailed his thoughts in April:
"Defensive line is a big area of need for the Bruins as they head into 2025. With only one edge player coming in the transfer portal, Cogshell's size and athleticism may be able to bolster UCLA's depth for next season.
"Depth is everything for the defensive line, as guys are constantly rotating in and out. With the departure of UCLA's sack leader from last year, Oluwafemi Oladejo, who is heading to the NFL, Cogshell has a prime opportunity to step in and contribute to the Bruin defense."
