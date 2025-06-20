All Bruins

UCLA's Kolton Miller Commits to Raiders

The former Bruin wants to spend the rest of his career in Las Vegas amid extension negotiations.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Former UCLA Bruin and current Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller didn't mince words in regards to his future in the silver and black. His words ring extra apparent as he enters the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract and in a stalemate in extension talks.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said during his media availability at Raiders' voluntary workouts last week. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up getting better each day.”

Miller is climbing up the ranks as one of the NFL's best offensive tackles in PFF's latest top 32 rankings ahead of the 2025 season. Ahead of his eighth season in the league and with the franchise, he is ranked as the 12th-best offensive tackle in the NFL, according to PFF.

“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller said. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carroll], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”

Raiders fans have been clamoring for the franchise to give Miller and extension to lock him down long term, what with veteran quarterback Geno Smith and Heisman Trophy runner-up and first-round pick Ashton Jeanty coming in next season. As long as Miller is aligned with the direction of the organization, many believe he should be part of it for the foreseeable future.

The 6-foot-8, 325 pound tackle has played in 109 games over seven seasons with Las Vegas, starting in all but two of them. Miller has played under 16 games in a season just twice and has cemented himself as a staple in the Raiders' front line.

Miller was drafted to the Raiders in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was taken 15th overall after spending three seasons with the Bruins. In 2017, he was named Second Team All-Pac-12 Conference by league coaches.

