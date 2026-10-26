UCLA Football Lands 4-Star QB Josiah Boyd: What It Means

The Bruins continue to win on and off the field.

This past weekend, UCLA landed a commitment from 4-star elite quarterback prospect Josiah Boyd. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings , Boyd is the 76th overall player in the class of 2028, and the No. 6 quarterback in the class.

For a program on the trajectory UCLA has under Bob Chesney , landing an elite freshman talent at quarterback will set this program up for years to come. UCLA’s future was already bright, and adding Boyd to Chesney’s 2028 recruiting class is yet another win for the Bruins.

Scouting Report

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd outruns a dive by La Quinta's Sebastian Osorio on a quarterback keeper during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd chose UCLA over Oregon and Kentucky, the other two finalists in the recruitment race. He currently plays high school football in Moreno Valley, California, at Vista del Lago. In 2025, he completed 172 of 278 passes at 61.9 percent, for 2,620 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions.

He’s also a threat with his legs, carrying the ball 133 times for 462 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The 6’3” signal caller profiles as a backfield creator and can make a variety of throws all over the field. Extending plays beyond the call sheet will be his superpower in Westwood, and he can be a tool that Chesney can get creative with.

What It Means for UCLA

The Bruins have undergone a ton of changes recently, and there’s certainly still more to come. Part of the issue with Chesney bringing over a plethora of transfers from James Madison and beyond is that many won’t be Bruins long-term. Arguably, the best players on both offense and defense will be gone next season, that being running back Wayne Knight and linebacker Sammy Omosigho.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl.at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a lot of roster turnover, it’s important for Chesney and the Bruins to have pieces in place for the future. Of course, nowadays in college sports, high school recruiting is only one of many ways to build a roster, and Chesney and Co. may opt to go the transfer portal route. After all, it’s a much lower-risk option, as the abundance of film makes it much easier to analyze and scout players.

Overall, it’s a huge commitment for Chesney and UCLA , and it should provide some relief that the quarterback situation will be taken care of moving forward. It’s been a fantastic season so far for the Bruins, and the exciting thing to remember is that the new era of UCLA football under Chesney is just getting started.

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