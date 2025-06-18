NFL All-Pro Jalen Ramsey Works Out at UCLA
Former Rams cornerback and Super Bowl LVI champion Jalen Ramsey was spotted back in Los Angeles, working out at UCLA's Wasserman Football Center as Ramsey continues to stay away from the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins and Ramsey mutually agreed to part ways earlier in the offseason and while Miami explores trade opportunities, Ramsey has stayed away from all team activities.
Ramsey, obviously familiar with the Los Angeles area, having played for the Rams from 2019-2022, may just be spending time on the West Coast. However, considering his connection with the team, there's some wondering if his appearance means his impending acquisition by the Rams.
"Here's what I would say," stated Sean McVay in May regarding where thing stand with Ramsey, a position the team holds till today. "There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able todo if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
Ramsey has close ties in Los Angeles as both the Rams and the Chargers could be interested in his services with both sides possessing the trade capital and finances to acquire him.
The Chargers are connected through Ramsey's good friend from Florida State, Derwin James.
The Rams already know Ramsey, having won Super Bowl LVI with him. There's also a UCLA connection as Quentin Lake is an alumnus and remains a visible face around the program. Ramsey and Lake played together during Lake's rookie season in 2022.
The Rams have a massive Florida State connection through Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas.
