UCLA's Quentin Lake, Rams Predicted to Win Division
UCLA's Quentin Lake may be in charge of the best defense in the NFL as the Los Angeles Rams look to build on what was a strong 2024.
They were players in the free agent market while making moves throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.
Such acquisitions include Davante Adams, Poona Ford, Terrance Ferguson, Jarquez Hunter and more, while the Rams were also able to hold onto stout offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and speed demon Tutu Atwell.
Considering the moves made by the Rams, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Los Angeles will reign supreme over the NFC West in 2025.
"I think the Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to repeat, but I do believe all four teams are in the mix to win the division," Breer wrote. "The San Francisco 49ers haven’t been as depleted as you’ve been led to believe—yes, a few foundational pieces are gone, but San Francisco survived these sorts of things before.
"The Seattle Seahawks are really interesting, coming off a 10-win season in Year 1 for Mike Macdonald. And then, there’s a steadily rising team in Arizona ready to take another step.
"That said, L.A. pulled off the impressive feat of flipping an aging roster into a promising young team. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth and Jalen Ramsey are gone, and the Rams are now leaning on guys such as Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kam Kinchens to be the new foundation.
"All of those guys, on paper at least, should keep getting better. The Rams should, too, after pushing the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round last year."
One of Lake's teammates, Emmanuel Forbes, received praise from head coach Sean McVay after the Rams OTA on Wednesday, cementing the strength of Lake's defensive backs room.
“I was really impressed with the way that he came in, his willingness to be coached, his openness to maybe some different techniques," McVay said. "And that's really tough to do in the middle of the year, especially given the background of the Washington. And I thought he came in with a great demeanor and disposition.
"Aubrey always does such a good job of being able to connect with guys, let me connect with you first, then let me learn how we can continue to communicate, speak the saying languages, and then I'll be able to slowly feed you what we're trying to be able to get done in bite-size increments."
"And you've just seen the progression. Today was the first step, but you can see even when he's responding to questions, what he's showing in the walkthroughs, even watching him in some full speed settings today, you see the ability in some of the individual drills, the movements, the ability to get in and out of breaks and things like that and then the length and the ball skills to be able to pick the ball off. Those are big deals.
"I thought he did some really good stuff against Seattle in week 18 last year. And so I'm encouraged to really use this as an evaluation. And you guys know, we try to get as many meaningful reps in these settings as possible. The closest thing to real football without playing tackle is when we can put the pads on. So there still is an understanding of we're just trying to set foundations, but I think he's done a really good job with what he can control."
Another division title should guarantee a massive extension for Lake.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.