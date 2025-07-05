What Are Nico Iamaleava's Odds to Win Heisman?
Sure, Nico Iamaleava had a quality redshirt freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring to UCLA. But a Heisman? Should he even be considered? Well, he certainly doesn't have the worst odds.
Circa Sports updated its Heisman Trophy odds ahead of the college football preseason and it's headlined by the usual suspects, Arch Manning with the best odds at 5-1; Garrett Nussmeier at a close second with 8-1 odds.
And if you go almost all the way down On3's cumulative list of Circa Sports' odds, you'll find UCLA's new star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava with the 31st best odds at 70-1. Yes, a long shot, but the fact the Bruins even have a quarterback whose name will be brought up in these conversations is great.
Former Bruins turned Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore has 20-1 odds of winning the Heisman in Eugene. Below is what On3 writer Barkley Truax said of Moore's placement:
"Moore transferred to Oregon from UCLA before the 2024 season. He didn’t see the field much as the backup to Dillon Gabriel, but does have starting experience.
"In 2023, Moore appeared in nine games including five starts for the Bruins. He completed 114 of his 213 passes (53.5%) for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s expected to make a jump as a potential Heisman favorite, according to Circa Sports."
Iamaleava, a redshirt sophomore, made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
Foster and Iamaleava, along with Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGriogio and linebacker JonJon Vaughns, will represent UCLA at the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas on July 24 to give fans the first look at Iamaleava's journey in Westwood.
