UCLA Given Three Big Challenges This Year
The 2024 season was the first season in which UCLA played in the Big Ten Conference. The Bruins struggled, going 5-7 overall and 3-6 in their new division. Three other teams joined the Big Ten. The Washington Huskies went 6-7 and 4-5 in conference play, but at least they made a bowl game. USC was ranked coming into the 2024 season and finished unranked by the end of the year.
The only team from the Big Ten to exceed expectations was the Oregon Ducks, who became favorites to win the national championship after beating Ohio State in the regular season and winning the Big Ten in their first year in the Conference.
Indiana Hoosiers
The Bruins ' game will be against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana, coming into this year, is ranked 20th on the AP preseason poll.
Indiana had one of, if not the most impressive, seasons last year. Indiana went on a hot win streak, beating everyone in their path with the help of their quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Rourke, a transfer from Cal, took the Hoosier offense in a storm and helped them create one of the most electric offenses in the college football atmosphere.
Indiana will be looking to build off their success from last year and take down UCLA. The Bruins will need to grind out a win from the Big Ten Championship-hungry Hoosiers.
Penn State
Penn State is coming in ranked second in the nation according to the AP poll. Penn State had a stellar last year, making it into the college football playoffs. They would beat the red-hot Ashton Jeanty and go on to face Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions would end up losing 24-27, but fought a valiant effort considering all their injuries.
A combination of the talented Drew Allar at Penn State quarterback and the Nittany Lions' elite defense. UCLA must be ready for the Penn State defense and all it brings. This game will teach UCLA coach DeShaun Foster a lot about his team and how good their offense is against the top teams.
Ohio State
Even though Ohio State is ranked third in the AP preseason poll, it will be UCLA's biggest challenge. Not only did Ohio State win the national championship last season, but they won all their playoff games seamlessly.
Ohio State brings a challenge that Penn State can't offer, and that's having one of, if not the most explosive, offenses in the country. UCLA's offense will be tested against this tough defense, but so will Foster's defense and their ability to shut down top-tier wide receivers.