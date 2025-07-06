Arizona Nabs a DL Recruit Over Bruins
The UCLA Bruins have lost yet another recruit to the University of Arizona.
First, it was four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, the towering and athletic field general many believed was going to commit to UCLA.
This time, it’s three-star defensive lineman and Arizona native Keytrin Harris.
Harris took an official visit to Westwood in late June and spoke to SI’s recruiting expert Caleb Sisk about it.
“This visit puts UCLA up there. The staff, players, and community were very welcoming and persuasive… The coach I connected with the most was everyone I got a chance to sit down with the coaches and hear their stories — you can’t get that from everyone.”
As good as the visit was, it clearly wasn’t enough. Harris opted for the hometown Arizona Wildcats, adding to their growing defensive line pipeline.
Missing out on Harris definitely hurts for UCLA’s 2026 class, but the Bruins are holding strong on the line, receiving commits from David Schwerzel, Anthony Jones, and Yahya Gaad.
Harris would’ve added a four-star lineman with a 290-pound frame that’s only going to get bigger — and he already possesses near-elite strength, even when double-teamed at the line.
That means it’s back to the drawing board for DeShaun Foster and defensive line coach Jethro Franklin to land at least one more game-changer up front.
From the looks of it, the Bruins may be in contention for the nation’s top defensive lineman, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais from Englewood, CO.
On June 28, Umu-Cais posted a graphic on X that said, “Top 5, Where’s Home?” with UCLA’s logo placed alongside Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma, and North Carolina.
Regardless of how that plays out, UCLA has done just fine for itself in the class of 2026 — and recruiting isn’t over until it’s time to shift focus to the 2027 prospects.
The Bruins have compiled a hefty list of high-end recruits, not including the ones listed in this article. They’ve bolstered their wide receiver corps by adding Xavier Warren, Xavier Stinson, and Jonah Smith, while also adding elite athlete Toray Davis, tight end Camden Jensen, and linebacker Ramzak Fruean.
Losing a top recruit to a West Coast team isn’t ideal — but it’s at least not to an in-state rival or a fellow Big Ten school. That would’ve been far tougher to process.
With a loaded 2026 class, the Bruins are playing with house money — and anything they add at this point is just a bonus.
